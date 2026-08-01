A McDonald’s night crew had only two people working the kitchen. Then a prankster hit them with a $1,071 McChicken order

A TikTok video showing a man ordering hundreds of McChicken sandwiches at a McDonald’s kiosk has gone viral, drawing 14.8 million views, 815,400 likes, and more than 2,500 comments. The video was posted by a creator known as Jayy, whose TikTok handle is @jayy.bta.

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The TikTok video shows Jayy placing an order for 567 McChickens through a self-service kiosk, bringing the total to $1,071.63 and 221,130 calories. He then walks up to the counter to speak with the night shift staff about the order.

The employees on duty react with visible shock and frustration as they learn the size of the order. A manager explains that the kitchen is short-staffed, and a back-and-forth follows between Jayy and the staff about how the order will be handled.

Manager tells him the store only had two people in the kitchen

In the video, a McDonald’s employee in a red uniform first tells Jayy, “Okay, I got it,” before heading to the kitchen to check on the order. When Jayy asks what happened, the employee looks visibly shocked before returning to the counter to confirm where he wants the food placed.

The video then shows an employee in a black uniform and a ski mask in the kitchen. When Jayy asks him if he is making the McChickens, the employee says, “No.” Jayy then tells him, “Bro, you finna lose your job then,” adding that his manager had confirmed the order needed to be made.

A manager, an older woman in a black uniform and glasses, then comes to speak with Jayy directly. She tells him, “Yeah, we only got two people in the kitchen. You want 500 at the last minute? 569.” An on-screen caption in the video notes that the actual order was for 567 McChickens, not 569. The video highlights the challenges fast-food workers face, such as when a Panda Express worker was filmed spraying cleaner in the kitchen.

The manager adds, “We’re gonna fix the chickens,” and later clarifies, “No, we ain’t got no people,” when Jayy asks if the issue is a lack of staff. She confirms the location needs more workers, and Jayy jokingly offers to ask his “boss” to send help.

Near the end of the video, an employee in the black uniform and ski mask appears to walk toward Jayy, described in an on-screen caption as looking agitated. Two other employees intervene, with one telling him to “Calm down, go back to the back.” The video ends with on-screen text asking viewers if they want a second part.

Jayy later posted a follow-up video on TikTok titled “PT.2,” which shows more of the same interaction. In it, the manager repeats that the kitchen only has two people working and again references the order size, saying, “You want 500 at the last minute? 569.” She also tells Jayy the kitchen will “fix the chickens.”

Jayy tells the manager he plans to split the order between two locations, requesting 250 McChickens at the restaurant he is currently at and 250 more elsewhere. The manager appears to check with someone over a headset, relaying, “My boss said like, how, how long?” before telling Jayy, “I don’t know, that’s a lot of McChickens.” The manager then asks Jayy how long he can wait for the order, and he responds that he is able to wait. She tells him, “Y’all should have called that in early.”

Comments on the video showed mixed reactions from viewers. Some defended Jayy’s right to place the order, while others sided with the employees. Such viral videos of questionable workplace conduct have sparked concern, like when a health hazard video allegedly showed Crumbl Cookie employees styling hair in the kitchen.

One commenter wrote, “Why they so mad? He paid for it.” Another said, “Ordering 500 burgers at any time in the day is still diabolical.” A third commented, “idk why people like to waste workers time for.” Other viewers raised the point that McDonald’s operates around the clock, with one writing, “Tf you mean last minute? McDonald’s is 24 hours.” Another suggested, “bro leave them a 1$ tip after they made those burgers.”

One longer comment read, “Legally, this is allowed. HOWEVER, this is extremely inconsiderate and spiteful to the staff. Shows nothing but contempt for others by a using the system to hold them past normal hours due to the size of the order.”

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