‘Gross’: Video shows a Panda Express worker spraying cleaner in the kitchen, and the way he was doing it left the internet worried about food safety

A clip of a Panda Express worker cleaning in the kitchen above a cooking station has gone viral, per the Daily Dot. It shows a worker in the kitchen’s cooking line standing on the food line, cleaning, while food is being cooked below him. It appears that they are trying to remove grease and stains from the top portion of the station, but the internet seems concerned about food safety. No comments from the restaurant were found.

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The user @HistorianUSA1 shared a video on Twitter/X showing a person in uniform spraying a foamy mixture over the cooking area to clean stains and other pollutants. The man is visibly wearing Crocs and is standing in the cooking line. As he continued, a worker from the cooking line allegedly went between his legs to pick up a bowl that might contain food and pour it into one of the baskets.

This footage is about 8 seconds long and ends with the worker still spraying while other employees continue their work. This moment appears to have gained considerable attention, with over 20,000 views, and many have shared their opinions on the matter.

As the video went viral, viewers expressed concerns about the Panda Express situation, with some claiming it posed a health hazard to people buying food from the chain. One of the commenters stated, “No, would never eat here, and this is incredibly dangerous for the employee. Very poorly managed store.” Another one added, “@pandaexpress just lost my business, how gross.”

PANDA EXPRESS KITCHEN ALERT



This worker is literally standing on the stove/cooking line with his shoes on while food is being prepared right underneath him.



Shoes that walked through the parking lot, restrooms, and who-knows-what… now planted on the stainless steel where your… pic.twitter.com/GHdAHAe7zP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 8, 2026

Some seemed more concerned about the liquid being sprayed than about the employee standing with their shoes. They wrote, “You’re worried about the shoes, but he’s spraying a chemical just above food that’s cooking… some of that stuff is getting in the food for sure.” Another one added, “Not to mention spraying chemicals above the food.”

Panda Express has been in the market since 1983 and has grown into the largest American Chinese restaurant chain in the US. It looks like the audience was left concerned about the quality of food the customers will be getting. The chain hasn’t publicly commented on this matter yet, which may have provided more context.

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