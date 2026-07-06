Video shows two people climbing on a supermarket meat cooler to allegedly beat the heat, and it appears to have sparked food safety concerns

A seemingly odd incident from a mall has come to light. Apparently, a man climbed up a meat cooler, allegedly trying to overcome the heat, per the Daily Dot. First, a man did it, and later a woman followed, while people in the store stood there recording the incident. However, this moment appears to have sparked concern among the audience about the safety of supermarket food.

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The clip was shared on Twitter/X by @Raindropsmedia1. It’s nearly 30 seconds long and shows a man resting on the meat cooler after climbing it. Following this, a woman can also be seen entering the cooler. It appears someone from a couple of people ended up recording them, and it was alleged that the couple did so to escape the heat. There’s no sign of a supermarket confrontation, as no one appears to be interrupting these people.

The user who posted this video claimed in the caption, “People are now climbing into supermarket meat coolers and laying on top of the packages just to cool down during this brutal heat wave!” The video has reportedly gone viral, garnering over 11 million views on social media, but the incident’s location and identities involved remain unknown.

Viewers raised concerns about food safety because of their actions

As the video went viral, viewers shared their opinions on the matter, and many apparently weren’t enthusiastic about the couple’s actions, claiming it could compromise food safety standards. One commenter wrote, “I’m sticking to Costco for my (meat emoji) lol.” Someone also added, “The supermarket will now have to throw out all of those frozen items costing hundreds of dollars. I will suspect, too, that refrigerated/frozen items will no longer be stored in this manner. An inconvenience for everyone.”

People are now climbing into supermarket meat coolers and laying on top of the packages just to cool down during this brutal heat wave! 😳❄️🥩 pic.twitter.com/Gnxp3IhNPj — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 5, 2026

Another one wrote, “This doesn’t make sense cos people might end up not buying the meat and it will be a loss to the supermarket.” Apart from these, one of the users questioned the authenticity of the matter; they claimed, “Stop spreading fake news. The actual news is that supermarket fridges broke down because of the heatwave, and they had to throw the meat away. Nobody is sleeping in there.”

The clip shows just two of them climbing into the cooler with no one else joining. The claims underlying their reason for getting into the cooler are not independently verified.

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