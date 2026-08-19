A suspect wearing a Chucky doll mask remains at large after allegedly targeting six people in Philadelphia during a 15 minute window early Wednesday morning. According to New York Post, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith confirmed the individual, believed to be a black man between 16 and 20 years old, is now facing charges including terroristic threats, harassment, assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation.

Recommended Videos

The spree began just after 5:20 a.m. when the suspect entered a Dunkin’ store. Staff refused to serve him because he was acting in an erratic manner. Following this, the suspect moved through the area, reportedly filming his encounters on a cell phone. The suspect allegedly approached a man wearing a reflective vest and chased him before turning his attention to a female jogger.

Captain Smith described the encounter with the jogger, noting that the suspect held his cell phone up in front of her. During this interaction, he asked her, “Are you ready to die?” When the woman appeared startled, the suspect repeated the question. The woman attempted to flee the scene and sustained a leg injury while screaming for help.

The suspect’s behavior left witnesses seriously shaken

Although surveillance video from the scene did not show a weapon, police have not specified whether a weapons charge is among those filed, and the suspect’s hidden right arm during the threat has not been officially cited as the basis for any additional charge. A witness named Jameka intervened during the incident.

A suspect wearing a Chucky-style mask threatened at least six people during a 20-minute spree on 12 August.



The masked man chased a female jogger near City Hall and asked her if she was ready to die. pic.twitter.com/QcyQdPuN0v — The Independent (@Independent) August 18, 2026

She noticed the suspect following the jogger and attempted to warn her by waving from across the intersection. Jameka eventually confronted the masked individual and kicked him in the chest. She noted that the suspect seemed disoriented and did not appear to have a clear goal, such as theft, as he ignored her bags.

Jameka described her interaction with the suspect by saying, “It didn’t seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything, so I was like OK, well, let’s see if you can fight, and he couldn’t.” The presence of someone acting this way in public spaces has caused significant concern for local workers.

Kate Egan, a coffee shop employee, expressed her frustration regarding the events. She stated, “It’s really unsettling just trying to get to work and have a kid like this actively terrorizing women. I really hope he is caught.” Authorities are actively searching for the suspect. Captain Smith addressed the ongoing investigation during a press conference on Monday.

He emphasized the department’s commitment to finding the individual responsible for these actions. Smith stated, “Trust me when I tell you this… we’re not going to do our darnedest to try and locate this individual? You bet we are.” The use of disguises to intimidate the public or commit offenses is an alarming trend, reminiscent of recent high-profile crimes involving masked suspects carrying out brazen ambushes.

The use of the distinctive Halloween style mask has made the suspect stand out in surveillance footage, and police are working to track him down as the investigation continues.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy