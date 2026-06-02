This TikToker tried to rescue children left alone in a hot car at a Kroger parking lot, only to be slapped by their mother when she returned

An incident occurred in the Kroger parking lot when a TikToker named Jessie confronted a mother for leaving her children in a hot car. She saw a toddler and three kids crying in an SUV with no adult around them, and she started calling for help. But when their mother finally arrived, she allegedly hit the woman.

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As reported by DailyDot, a TikTok creator @jessie2quick posted a series of videos claiming she found four children, including a toddler crying in a car in a parking lot. When she went near the car, she found no one around. She then tried to help them, but when their mother arrived, the TikToker was allegedly slapped by her. The content creator seemingly explained that the children in the vehicle told their mother was shopping while they were stuck in the car; they were aged 5, 7, and 2, almost 3, and a toddler was crying in the back seat. It looks like this wasn’t the first time, as the children told her that their mother does this all the time.

Jessie tried to contact security, but it appears they did not respond. Later, the mother appeared and appeared angry with Jessie. She slapped the TikToker’s phone away and got into the vehicle, pushing her aside with her car while the children inside began shouting.

Police issued a felony warrant against the mother after they saw the video

As the incident occurred, another bystander, Nikki, called 911. The Memphis police and National Guard members arrived. Jessie and Nikkin gave their statements and showed the video to the officers. The police told her that a felony warrant had been issued against the offender. Jessie, on the other hand, has said that she is not sure whether the charges would be upheld against the women or dropped.

After the video went viral, the comments suggest that many supported Jessie for being there for the children. One commenter reacted, “Baby, god put you EXACTLY where you needed to be,” in response to Jessie staying by the SUV. Another one added, “Look, I do not like these continuations. But I’m so invested. I’m gonna watch each and every goddamn one of them. Love this.” A third commenter stated, “‘All the time’ was even more reason to call the police,” reacting to Jessie’s statement about what the children said.

The identity of the accused mother has not been revealed, and it appears the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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