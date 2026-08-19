Portland warehouse break-in took a terrifying turn when an intruder was shot by the business owner. Now, the man wounded in the confrontation is demanding $10 million in damages. His lawsuit claims the shooting caused severe injuries and lasting emotional distress.

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The confrontation happened on March 6, 2023, at Touchstone Granite and Marble. According to KPTV News, owner James Grant arrived at his facility around 5:30 AM and discovered an intruder inside. The two men now give sharply different accounts of what happened next. The lawsuit describes Grant as the aggressor, while Grant said he believed his life was in immediate danger.

According to BroBible, the man said he entered through a damaged garage door because he was homeless and cold. He acknowledged that he intended to steal a bag of tools but claimed he tried to apologize and leave once Grant confronted him.

What started as a break-in ended in a courtroom fight

The lawsuit alleges that Grant followed him and threw tiles and a mug during the confrontation. When the man could not get the exit open, he claims he picked up bolt cutters in an attempt to escape. He alleges that Grant then left the area and returned carrying a firearm. The case comes after two California burglary suspects were caught due to taking selfies.

Kenneth Voyles(D) survived for years on Portland's streets eating nothing but Kitchen countertops.



He was shot by a 70 y/o business owner just because Kenneth Voyles(D) was armed with bolt cutters https://t.co/fsWDNE4myM pic.twitter.com/7sbHDEuK9Z — 🌹ValkoorDragonHunter🌹 (@ValkoorH) August 18, 2026

According to the lawsuit, Grant confronted him and said, “Yeah. You’re going to die, dude.” The man claims Grant shot him in the chest at close range and fired again while he was attempting to get out through the damaged garage door.

The lawsuit says the shooting resulted in a collapsed lung, chest injuries and shattered bones in his right arm.

Grant has disputed that version of events. He revealed that he first found the intruder in an upstairs office before following him down toward the warehouse area.

Grant said the situation became threatening after the man picked up the bolt cutter. Recalling his reaction, Grant said, “It went right through my brain that he is ready to attack me, stop me”.

Grant said he moved roughly 15 feet to retrieve his gun and then returned to the warehouse. He claimed the man was still holding the bolt cutter and appeared prepared to confront him.

According to Grant, the man started moving toward him, reinforcing his belief that he was in serious danger. Grant said he repeatedly instructed the intruder to get on the ground, but the man refused.

Explaining why he eventually fired, Grant said, “The whole thing happened so fast I finally had to shoot”. He added, “I only shot him when he was standing looking at me ready to come at me,” Grant said, explaining that he wanted the confrontation to end.

Grant contacted 911 after the shooting. The intruder fled toward the street and was later located by police. He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Another burglary suspect recently ended up calling the police after someone allegedly stole his truck while he was robbing a store.

Grant was not injured and did not face criminal charges. He later installed surveillance cameras at the property.

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