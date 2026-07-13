Two California burglary suspects took selfies while allegedly stealing items worth $100,000, only for those to be turned into incriminating evidence

Two California men are currently facing serious legal consequences after they allegedly decided to document their own criminal activity through selfies while stealing over $100,000 worth of property, BroBible reported. The authorities say this happened during a recent heist at a business in American Canyon. The suspects, both from Hayward, reportedly targeted a facility on July 6, 2026, making off with a significant haul that included vehicles, copper wire, and various tools.

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The American Canyon Police Department took the lead on the investigation immediately after the business reported the incident, which occurred in the 1100 block of Green Island Road. Investigators quickly identified two vehicles that appeared to be connected to the crime. Once they had that information, they did the smart thing and shared it with other law enforcement agencies across the region to cast a wider net for catching the individuals involved. This collaborative effort between departments paid off almost immediately, setting off a chain reaction of arrests that unfolded over the following days.

On July 7, 2026, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the American Canyon Police Department to report that they had successfully pulled over one of the vehicles of interest. They had the driver, 53-year-old Daniel Lemas, of Hayward, detained within their jurisdiction. When officers from American Canyon arrived at the scene, they gathered evidence that would ultimately seal his fate. Perhaps most notably, they discovered selfie photographs of Lemas in the act of committing the crimes.

It is a top-tier example of how modern digital habits can quickly turn into incriminating evidence

Lemas was subsequently booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections for numerous felony crimes associated with burglary. The investigation continued to move forward the very next day. On July 8, 2026, the Hayward Police Department notified the American Canyon Police Department that they had stopped the second vehicle associated with the burglary.

They held the driver, 49-year-old Dennis Tylij, of Hayward, in their jurisdiction until the American Canyon officers could arrive. Once the American Canyon police reached the scene, they placed Tylij under arrest and booked him into the Napa County Department of Corrections for felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

The authorities were not finished once the two men were in custody, as they moved quickly to recover the stolen property. On the same day that Tylij was arrested, the American Canyon Police Department, along with Napa Sheriff Detectives, Hayward Police Officers, and members of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Arden Road in Hayward. This coordinated operation was successful, as officers were able to recover a portion of the items that had been taken from the business in American Canyon.

For the business that was targeted, the recovery of at least some of their equipment is certainly a positive development, though the loss of over $100,000 worth of assets is a significant blow. It is rare to see a case where the alleged perpetrators essentially hand over the evidence needed to build a case against them, but this incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly things can go wrong for those who choose to break the law.

You can expect that the legal process for both Lemas and Tylij will be quite intensive given the nature of the evidence and the value of the property involved. The use of modern forensic investigation, combined with the quick sharing of vehicle information between departments, ensured that this case was resolved in a matter of days rather than months. It is safe to say that these two individuals likely regret their decision to document their actions in such a permanent and public way.

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