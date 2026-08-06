A man recently discovered that a dental diagnosis of seven cavities was entirely inaccurate after seeking a second opinion, Daily Dot reported. The user, known as @LoganARobison on X, shared his frustration after moving to a new town and visiting a practice that came “highly recommended.” During the initial visit, the dentist informed him that he had seven cavities and told his wife she had two. This was particularly suspicious for his wife, as she had never experienced a cavity in her life.

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The couple initially went along with the plan and had the wife’s cavities filled. However, the situation felt wrong once they saw the bill for the seven cavities the dentist claimed to find in his mouth. He decided to request a copy of his X-rays to see what was going on. He sent those images to his uncle, who is a dentist practicing in another state. His uncle told him the X-rays were of such poor quality that they could not confirm a single cavity, let alone seven. After this realization, the couple canceled the upcoming appointment and switched to a new provider. The new dentist confirmed that he had zero cavities.

This experience led the original poster to wonder just how common these types of billing irregularities are in the dental industry. He mentioned that he now feels the need to triangulate information from multiple sources, including online reviews and recommendations, before trusting a professional. He even suggested that he might start looking for advice on platforms like Reddit.

The story resonated with many others on X, who shared their own experiences with similar patterns

One commenter wrote, “Looking back to when I was a kid, I think my family dentist was doing the same thing. I got drilled so many times I lost count. My teeth have been F’d ever since then.” Some users pointed to the business structure of dental practices as a potential red flag. One person wrote, “Same thing happened to me. If the office is PE owned or financed by a Private Capital, I move on. The family owned practice I go to in Cincinnati takes 9 months to get an appointment because they are the only ones left the community trusts.”

My wife and I went to a new dentist when we first moved to town. He came highly recommended so we didn’t think twice.



At the first appointment, he told me I had 7 cavities. He told my wife she had 2.



My wife has never had a cavity in her life. But we reluctantly got them… — Logan Robison ⚡️ (@LoganARobison) August 5, 2026

It is easy to see why this is so concerning. We rely on dentists to be honest experts, but the pressure to bill for procedures can be a massive conflict of interest. One person who has a close connection to the industry shared a blunt perspective. They wrote, “I have a very close friend that is a dentist plus 30 years, he said more than half of his procedures, while pertinent and billable, are not absolutely necessary. He’s a multimillionaire.”

This highlights a major issue with how we choose our healthcare providers. Another user noted that recommendations from friends or family might not be as reliable as we think. They wrote, “Unfortunately, most people’s recommendation [sic] only means that they subjectively had a pleasant interaction. It doesn’t mean the work was of high quality.”

It is definitely a wake-up call to be more proactive about dental health. If something feels off, or if a diagnosis seems extreme, getting a second set of eyes on the situation is clearly a smart move. It is unfortunate that a patient has to act as their own auditor, but in this case, it saved him from unnecessary procedures.

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