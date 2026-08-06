Trump saved toddler from falling off Las Vegas stage, and promptly made it a joke about his precursor: ‘I don’t want him to be Biden’

President Donald Trump reacted quickly during a recent event at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas when a toddler attempted to wander off the stage. The President was hosting a family, including a mother named Sandra, to discuss the benefits of Trump Accounts for kids and the policy regarding no tax on tips. As Sandra began speaking into the microphone, her young son decided he had other plans and started moving toward the edge of the stage.

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As reported by Unilad, Trump moved fast to ensure the child stayed safe, running after him before the toddler stopped on his own. The situation prompted a quick remark from the President as he looked toward the crowd. “I don’t want him to be Biden and fall off the stage!” Trump shouted.

The child was soon back in the care of his father, and Sandra continued her remarks. By the end of her speech, the toddler even got a chance to speak for himself. “Thank you for my Trump Account,” the toddler announced into the microphone, to which the President replied, “Good job.”

Joe Biden, who was 80 at the time of the 2023 US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, fell on stage during the event. He appeared to be unhurt and was helped back up by others. Following that event, Biden joked to reporters, “I got sandbagged!” White House communications director Ben LaBolt later provided context on X, stating, “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” confirming that he was ‘fine’.

This is not the first time the President has used a public appearance with children to make a dig at his predecessor. Earlier this year, during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump sat with a group of children and offered to sign their drawings. While the children were likely too young to catch the reference, he couldn’t resist making a comment. “I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay,” he told them.

While holding up one of the drawings, he joked that he would sign it and ‘pretend it’s mine’. He then shifted the conversation toward his predecessor. “You know Biden, he’d use the autopen,” the President told the confused children. “He was incapable of signing his name,” he claimed. “So they would follow him around with a big machine. He’d take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with an autopen, and give it back. That’s not too good, right?” These allegations regarding the use of an autopen have never been verified.

The President certainly has plenty of experience with kids, as he is a father to five children and a grandfather to 11. His youngest grandchild, Alexander Trump Boulos, was born on May 15, 2025. Alexander is the first child of Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

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