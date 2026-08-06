New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. The legal action, which took place in a federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that federal authorities are stonewalling a state-level criminal investigation into sex crimes connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s former ranch near Santa Fe. According to the filing, this lack of cooperation harms victims and undermines the public interest.

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This development arrives at a tense time for the investigation. On the very same day, the New Mexico House of Representatives released a report stating that those responsible for protecting New Mexicans relied on others to do their job, specifically pointing to federal prosecutors in New York. The report from the New Mexico Survivors’ Truth Commission suggests that federal officials focused heavily on activities in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands while leaving the offenses committed in New Mexico largely unexamined.

The core of the dispute involves access to information. Torrez claims his office submitted 10 requests for key data, all of which were either ignored or denied. In a video call with reporters, Torrez expressed his frustration with the current situation. “Todd Blanche today with a stroke of a pen could grant us the access that he claimed,” Torrez said. “Instead they have decided to stonewall, to obstruct and to frankly conceal for whatever reason.” He noted that his team has experienced anything but the cooperation promised by federal officials.

The Justice Department has pushed back against these claims

In a statement, DOJ explained that it is not releasing certain requested materials because of federal court orders that strictly prohibit the disclosure of victim-identifying information. The department asserted that New Mexico has provided no lawful basis to justify such sweeping disclosures and emphasized that protecting victim privacy remains a top priority. The agency further stated that it remains available to assist the state’s investigation as long as it stays consistent with the law and binding court orders.

New Mexico sues the Department of Justice and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, saying the federal government blocked the state’s ability to investigate the sex crimes of financier Jeffrey Epstein at a ranch there. https://t.co/SijN4WxXJv — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 5, 2026

A group of Epstein victims and their family members released a statement accusing Blanche of continuing to protect abusers by withholding this information. They called the Justice Department’s argument regarding victim privacy “laughable,” noting that the agency has already revealed names and personal information in previous instances.

Rachel Benavidez, who alleged that she was sexually abused by Epstein at the Zorro Ranch, also spoke during a legislative hearing on Wednesday. She urged the commission to look beyond paper files and focus on questioning the co-conspirators who helped Epstein evade accountability.

The history of the property itself adds another layer to this ongoing saga. Epstein purchased the expansive ranch in 1993 and built a mansion that included a private airstrip and a helipad. Following his death in a New York City federal jail in August 2019, the estate eventually sold the property in 2023 to the family of Don Huffines. The ranch has since been renamed San Rafael Ranch, and the new owners have stated their plans to operate it as a Christian retreat.

While the Justice Department began releasing some investigative records in December under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, many critics, including members of Congress, have complained about the process. Reports have highlighted shoddy redactions, heavily blacked-out documents, and a lack of necessary context in the materials that have surfaced so far.

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