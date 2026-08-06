Trump has publicly kept 2028 race open. But he just reportedly told donors privately to back Vance: ‘At the end of the day, we need to elect JD’

President Trump has privately signaled a clear preference for his successor in the 2028 election, telling donors he wants Vice President JD Vance to lead the Republican ticket. While he continues to keep his options open in public, the President reportedly shared his internal thinking during a meeting in the Oval Office roughly two weeks ago. According to a Washington Post report, he told donors, “At the end of the day, we need to elect JD.”

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This behind-the-scenes endorsement comes after the President has spent months publicly fueling a competitive dynamic between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Still, some sources are not convinced that the decision is final. They suggest that the President is known for changing his mind, and the race for the 2028 nomination is far from set in stone.

Vance has even leaned into the humor of the situation, comparing the competition to the President’s former reality show. During a press conference in May, Vance remarked, “I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice,” which certainly earned a few laughs from the crowd. He added, “I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do.”

The dynamic between the two potential successors has been a frequent topic of discussion

Despite the speculation, Vance typically keeps things professional when asked about his future. He often emphasizes how much he enjoys his current role as vice president and frequently offers praise for Rubio. When he appeared on CBS Sunday Morning in June, he explained that he plans to discuss his next moves with his wife, Usha Vance, only after the 2026 midterms arrive. He noted, “The way I make decisions is, I try not to make them until I absolutely must.”

Exclusive: President Trump recently told donors in private that he wants to see his vice president win the 2028 presidential election — a sign that he is open to publicly backing JD Vance.



“At the end of the day, we need to elect JD,” Trump said. https://t.co/dUlKT3k49G — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2026

Rubio remains a major player in this conversation, and the President has been complimentary of his performance. In October, the President stated, “I have a prediction that Marco will go down — I mean this — as the greatest secretary of State in the history of the United States.” While Rubio has downplayed his own presidential ambitions, he remains a favorite among many party members. In fact, he secured a strong majority in a 2028 GOP presidential straw poll held last weekend, finishing 36 points ahead of Vance.

The President seems to be constantly testing the waters with his inner circle. He even brought up the topic of succession with staff during a Marine One ride late last month, looking for feedback on both men. This isn’t a new habit for him, either.

According to the book Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the President asked media mogul Rupert Murdoch about both candidates during a private dinner last year. At the time, Murdoch noted that Vance “has the potential to be great” but described Rubio as “brilliant.”

Interestingly, the President has also floated the idea that the two could potentially form a dream team on the ballot. During an event in May, he remarked, “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know … I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

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