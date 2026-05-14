Trump floated the idea about Vance-Rubio ‘dream team’ for 2028, but JD Vance just brushed aside questions about it

Vice President JD Vance dismissed questions regarding his potential political plans for 2028 and the speculation about a possible presidential ticket featuring him alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press conference, The Hill reported. The vice president addressed the topic while speaking to reporters at a briefing focused on the current administration’s anti-fraud efforts.

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Vance made it clear that his focus remains entirely on his current role rather than future electoral ambitions. “There are few topics that I want to talk about less than what office I’m going to run for years down the road when I’m having a good time and trying to do good work in the job that the American people already elected me to do,” the vice president told the press.

This response comes as President Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of a partnership between the two officials. During a White House event on Monday held in the Rose Garden to honor National Police Week, the president engaged with attendees on the subject. He polled the crowd on their preferences between the two men before labeling them a potential dream team.

Despite the persistent questioning from outsiders, both Vance and Rubio have maintained a unified stance

“Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right. Sounds like a good ticket. J.D. is a perfect — That was a perfect ticket,” the president said during the dinner. He later clarified his position by adding, “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know … I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

Vance used his Wednesday briefing to highlight the nature of his relationship with Rubio, who previously ran for president in 2016 before returning to the Senate and eventually joining the administration. The two have been subject to intense scrutiny regarding their future plans, but neither has signaled any intent to launch a campaign. “I love Marco. I think he’s a great Secretary of State,” Vance said. “He’s become a very, very dear friend, but I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people’s business right now.”

JD Vance on why Trump keeps asking crowds whether they prefer him or Marco Rubio as the 2028 Republican nominee:



“I just don't think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice.



I just think… pic.twitter.com/dNF7EriEk2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2026

The vice president also expressed his belief that the public would be frustrated by officials focusing on future job prospects so early in their current tenure. “If I was the American people, there are few things that I would hate more than a person who’s barely been in office a year-and-a-half who’s angling for a job two-and-a-half years down the road,” he noted. “Let’s do a good job now. We are, we’ve just got to keep at it.”

When asked about why the president continues to bring up the possibility of a Vance-Rubio ticket, the vice president pointed toward the president’s history as a television personality. He referenced the business competition reality show, The Apprentice, to frame the president’s comments as part of his natural personality.

“I just don’t think it sounds like the President of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice,” Vance quipped. He then elaborated on the president’s long-standing interest in the mechanics of politics. “If you talk to him, he was fascinated by politics 30 years before he ever ran for office, so I think it’s natural for him to joke around a bit, to play around with the idea, but I can tell you the president is as focused as any of us on making sure we do as good of a job now for the American people.”

Political observers have noted that this type of behavior is consistent with the president’s established style. GOP strategist Brian Seitchik, who worked on the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, suggested that the president enjoys gauging the reactions of donors and the media to spark competitive energy. Seitchik explained that the president is well aware that such inquiries generate a sense of competition, which he values from his experience on television.

In December, Rubio mentioned that he would be one of the first people to support Vance if the vice president were to eventually pursue the presidency. For now, the administration continues to emphasize that its primary objective is managing the responsibilities of the current term. The president has consistently praised both men, calling Rubio a successful official who is poised to be the greatest Secretary of State in history, while keeping his own future succession plans a topic of public conversation.

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