Woman allegedly littered outside her car, only to face a racist confrontation with an older woman: ‘I ain’t your slave either’

A Florida woman was reportedly confronted by an old lady after she allegedly put trash on the side of the car. During the confrontation, the old lady said something unusual, prompting a heated exchange that allegedly turned racist, The Nerd Stash reported. The woman, whose name appears to be Tay Williams per her TikTok, got out of the car when an older woman questioned her, and things escalated quickly.

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As seen in the footage, the debate appears to start after an older woman advises Tay to pick up her trash. As the video progressed, Williams told the old woman that it was none of her business, suggesting that if she wanted it cleaned, she should pick it up herself. The old woman then replied to Williams that she is not her slave, which, apparently, Tay found racist. Then the confrontation got heated, and Williams got out of her car.

The older woman initially asked, “Hey, is that your trash on the ground?” In her response, Tay questioned, “Why are you at my door asking me that?” Later, William can be heard ironically asking the woman, “Are you gonna pick it up?” This is when the older woman appeared to say, “I ain’t your slave!” After listening to this, Williams got out of her vehicle, yelling, “I ain’t your slave, either, so get the [expletive] out of my face.” She also said, “You listen! You better get the police,” as the older woman tried to speak in her defense.

Viewers seemed divided on the incident

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions on the matter, with some of them unenthusiastic towards Williams for her tone toward the elderly woman, while others sided with her for speaking on the alleged racism concern. As one commenter stated, “The provoking you and then playing victim is crazy…” Another one asked, “Why was ‘slave’ even on her mind??!”

Others sided with the old woman and appeared unenthusiastic towards Williams for raising her voice at her. One of them made a claim about “common terminology,” writing, “You asked her if she was gonna pick it up and she said she’s not your slave. It’s a common terminology.” Another one appeared to share similar views, saying, “You did ask her to pick something up that’s not hers to pick up !”

Despite the video garnering nearly 12 million views and several sharing their opinions on the incident, the identity of the old woman remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified, and no comments from the old woman were found.

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