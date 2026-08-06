An alleged Amazon driver recorded himself hurling packages at front doors until he found a house with a basket of snacks waiting on the porch

A delivery driver has sparked a heated debate online after posting a video showing him tossing packages at customer doors throughout his shift. The footage, detailed by the Daily Dot, shows the driver managing a route of 215 packages across 138 stops, with a delivery style that prioritizes speed over the condition of what he is transporting. He opens the clip with a shot of his loaded truck before beginning his rounds.

Recommended Videos

At one residence, he stands well back from the door and launches a parcel toward the porch instead of walking it up. He shouts while tossing another package near a delivery bin at a gated home, and lets out another exclamation while hurling a separate box in an exaggerated motion. At one stop, a package can be seen striking the side of an entryway, bouncing off the opposite wall, and landing on the floor.

His approach shifts noticeably when he reaches a home that has left out a basket of snacks for delivery workers. He can be heard saying he needs to set that one down nicely, then places the packages carefully by the door before taking two bags of snacks for himself. He explains that the snacks are the reason for the gentler treatment, though at a different home without a snack basket, he tosses the package while making clear the absence of a treat is the reason.

Viewers were split between outrage and dark amusement at how far he took it

His disregard for the packages continues throughout the route, including one moment where he throws a box while a man is visible standing near the front door of his own home. He appears unbothered by the man’s presence and continues his pattern of tossing items from a distance for the remainder of his stops, counting down his final deliveries as he goes.

This Amazon delivery driver recorded himself throwing customers’ packages instead of delivering them to the front door like he’s supposed to.



At one house, he actually placed the packages by the door—but only because they had snacks out for delivery drivers.



He even said, “No… pic.twitter.com/gQODpP7ZpC — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 4, 2026

Reactions to the footage have been split. Some viewers expressed frustration over the lack of professionalism and said they expected consequences from Amazon if the driver is identified. Others responded with dark amusement at the extent of the favoritism toward homes with snacks, with one comment joking that taking only two bags showed unusual restraint.

Reckless delivery habits have drawn separate viral attention elsewhere too, including footage of a driver damaging a customer’s yard during a drop-off. That video also divided viewers over whether the incident warranted disciplinary action.

Delivery mishaps involving packages and pets have circulated widely too, amid a broader pattern of viral videos scrutinizing how couriers handle their routes, including one clip of a UPS driver’s package toss. That footage also drew swift reaction across social media platforms after it began circulating.

The driver’s identity and employer have not been confirmed, and Amazon has not issued any statement addressing the video as of publication.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy