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Image from TikTok @theluanlegacy, and an image by Nguyen Hung on Pexels.
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This server says restaurants are now keeping ‘notes’ about you, and warns that acting ‘crazy’ in one restaurant can backfire in another

Make sure you best behave.
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Aug 6, 2026 09:45 am

A server has shared a system that he claims several restaurants are using in 2026. He claimed that restaurants are keeping “notes” about customers, which can include how they behaved toward staff or whether they did something odd in the restaurant. According to Brobible, this server, whose name appears to be Luan per his TikTok profile, explained how restaurants are keeping tabs on customers when they make reservations through apps. No comments from restaurants were found.

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Luan made a “public service announcement” and claimed, “Restaurants keep tabs about you—the guest—when you act crazy. It’s 2026; everybody is using the same system.” According to him, if a customer visits a new restaurant, the employee can enter their phone number, and it will display the customer’s “history of notes.” The server then appeared to give an example of these notes, saying, “Was 30 minutes late to their reservation … mean and cussing at the host stand. Stole a plate, stole a glass, stole a ramekin. Keep an eye on them!”

After making this claim, Luan warned the audience to be careful when acting “crazy” in a restaurant, as the consequences may backfire if the customer plans to visit another restaurant. He said, “You can’t be going to different restaurants and just acting crazy. So restaurants are keeping tabs about y’all now.” However, Luan didn’t provide any evidence to back these claims.

Luan claimed he saw notes that said, “Do not accommodate these people”

It appears that the server’s statement didn’t end after he explained this system. Luan also claimed that he has seen the notes himself. He said, “I saw a note that was like do not accommodate these people,” then explained why these customers were on the system. He recalled that one lied about their size to get the party table, and another note, according to Luan, said, “Comes with random guests. Do not mention previous visits or other females that he was with.”

@theluanlegacy

Yall gotta stop being crazy at these peoples establishments!! Cause how do they know my name and my allergy to peanuts already… #rant #comedy #restaurant #service #luanlegacy

♬ original sound – Luan Legacy

The server didn’t mention any unusual tipping experience he had with a customer and only appeared to raise awareness among his audience by claiming that such a system exists. Apparently, such a system is already being used. According to Toast, the company does take notes of its customers through the POS system. This feature is reportedly called “Guestbook.”

It states, “Guestbook is the master list of guests for your restaurant management group … it collects contact info, order history, bookings, feedback, loyalty activity … marketing engagement into one searchable, filterable table … into a per-guest profile you can open with a single click.” Brobible has also mentioned one statement from this company that might align with Luan’s claims, “to understand who your guests are, [and] segment them by spending or order behavior.”

This suggests that restaurants use such a system to monitor a customer’s history. Luan’s claims are not independently verified, and no comments from the restaurant where he is working were found confirming the use of this system.

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Author
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
Saif is a sportswriter who covers the NBA, NFL, WWE, Formula 1, and global soccer, bringing a sharp focus on strategy, evolving trends, and the subtle moments that can quietly reshape a season. He remains closely connected to pop culture as well, especially where it naturally intersects with the world of sports. He has also contributed to Operation Sports, delivering in-depth analysis and timely coverage across multiple leagues and storylines.