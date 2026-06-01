This Texas bartender revealed how he takes revenge from non-tippers, and his bold technique has sparked a debate over tipping etiquette

After coming across stories of customers getting into issues for undertipping or not tipping at all, I think tipping etiquette has become one of the most controversial topics. Speaking of that, according to Brobible, a bartender has seemingly sparked this debate after posting a TikTok about a simple technique he uses to deal with customers who are habitual non-tippers.

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Pete (@pimpdaddypete_), a Texas-based bartender, shared a TikTok video with on-screen text: “When a non-tipper is yelling at me but they’re a non-tipper so I genuinely keep ignoring them.” There’s no commentary in the video, as Pete is just spinning a bottle opener in slow motion with background music. As the on-screen text already suggests, it appears the TikToker ignores the customers’ call for service because they are habitual non-tippers.

With over 500,000 views, the video reached a broader audience, and as a result, many have shared their opinions. Judging by their sharp opinions, it looks like several assumed that Pete was referring to a random customer, but in a conversation with Brobible, he made it clear that “I personally feel that my vid confused some people in regards to me ignoring a random customer for no reason when in reality I was implying it was a previous customer I’ve had who had stiffed me.”

In my opinion, the on-screen text should have been clearer about non-tippers. If the term “habitual non-tippers” or something similar had been present, the criticism could have been less. However, Pete was reportedly aware of the backlash, as he also said, “I already knew the kind of comments I’d see before I hit that ‘post’ button. I actually like how now ppl can publicly view how others perceive their tipping standards.”

Per Brobible, one user commented on his video, “What great work ethic you have.” In a response, the bartender said, “Your inability to tip has nothing to do with my work ethic. Go ask the great tippers about all the free drinks, deep convos and phenomenal service I provide!” With that, Pete seemingly made it clear that those who are not fond of stiffing him do get something positive in return.

Similarly, another critique said, “You are paid for a service still, just do your job.” The TikToker replied to criticism again with, “I’m paid $2.13/hour. I’ll do my job alright, the quality of it will depend on you however.” Backlash aside, many supported Pete, with one commenter giving a reality check to non-tippers: “One day, y’all will realize if everyone stopped tipping, prices would raise dramatically to make up for their wage losses.”

They could be making a point here. But, at the same time, tipping is also a customer’s choice, whether they tip less or not tip at all. Regardless, Pete made it clear that he was referring to someone who had stiffed him, not a regular customer.

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