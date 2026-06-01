Asked about being called “scandal-plagued”, Ken Paxton said critics “could say the same thing” about Donald Trump

Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton made an unexpected comparison during a Fox News appearance, when he likened his own reputation to that of President Donald Trump. The moment came during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo, when the conversation turned to the political challenges Paxton has faced as a candidate.

Recommended Videos

Bartiromo raised the fact that the Wall Street Journal had described Paxton as “scandal-plagued.” Rather than focusing only on his own defense, the 63-year-old attorney general shifted attention to the President, claiming the negative perception was driven by efforts pushed by Karl Rove. He then told the audience, “The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump.”

According to The Daily Beast, Paxton framed the accusations against him as something that comes with being involved in high-stakes political battles. He stated, “When you’re fighting the fight, unfortunately, you get attacked. And you have to defend yourself.” He added, “And when you do that and they don’t – they’re not successful, they still accuse you of things. Accusations don’t mean the thing actually happened. They have to prove these things in our country.”

Paxton’s legal history and Trump’s endorsement ahead of the general election race

Paxton doubled down on his comparison to Trump, saying, “That they did not do with President Trump, they did not do with me, and yet they continue to act like something bad happened when they have no proof of it.” The remarks drew attention given Trump’s active support for Paxton in the 2026 Senate race.

Paxton has faced a series of legal and political challenges over the years. He was indicted on state securities-fraud charges in 2015, though that case was eventually dismissed without going to trial. In 2023, while serving as Texas attorney general, he was impeached on multiple allegations of misconduct, but was later acquitted by the Texas Senate.

Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton accidentally smeared Donald Trump while attempting to save his own reputation on Fox News. https://t.co/lQsw6Oq7Fe — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 31, 2026

Despite that history, President Trump endorsed Paxton in the 2026 race, backing him over incumbent Senator John Cornyn. That decision created a significant divide within the Republican Party, and the primary contest was costly, with estimates putting the price tag at around $135 million for the party. Trump’s administration has also faced financial scrutiny on other fronts, including a federal judge temporarily blocking a DOJ fund disbursement worth $1.8 billion in taxpayer money.

With the race now turning toward a general election contest against Democrat James Talarico, the financial stakes remain high. Analysts predict the party could face a bill of around $150 million to support Paxton through the next stage of the campaign.

The Daily Beast mentions that one insider described the initial primary outcome as one of the worst self-inflicted political wounds of all time. A recent poll showing Trump voters reporting worse finances since he took office adds another layer of pressure on Republican candidates heading into competitive races.

Another source suggested the internal conflict has benefited Democrats, as donor funds that could have been directed to other competitive races are now being funneled into Paxton’s campaign. While Paxton is considered likely to hold the seat, it is not seen as a guaranteed outcome, according to those tracking the race.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy