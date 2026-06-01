Former Vice President Mike Pence calls the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” deeply offensive

Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News that the current Trump administration has moved away from traditional conservative values. Speaking on Meet the Press, Pence raised serious concerns about the direction of the Republican Party, with a particular focus on a financial initiative created by the Justice Department.

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The initiative at the center of his criticism is the administration’s anti-weaponization fund, which totals nearly $1.8 billion. The fund is designed to make payments to people who believe they were unfairly targeted by the federal government. Pence was direct about his opposition, saying, “I think that the weaponization fund is a bad idea from the start, and I would encourage the administration just to drop it.”

A key part of his frustration is the possibility that people involved in the January 6 Capitol riot could receive money from the fund. President Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 people who had been charged for their actions that day when he began his second term, which makes it possible for some of them to qualify for payments.

Pence breaks with Trump on abortion, tariffs, and the direction of the Republican Party

Pence, who was at the Capitol on January 6 to certify the 2020 election results and had to be evacuated, said, “I mean, it’s deeply offensive to me that you could have a fund that could even possibly compensate people who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol on Jan 6, and I think that’s broadly held by most Republicans and most Americans.” A federal judge has since issued a temporary block on the fund.

Beyond the fund, Pence argued that the administration has stepped away from the conservative agenda that has historically defined the Republican Party. He pointed to the standards set during the Ronald Reagan era, which he described as centered on American leadership, limited government, free market economics, and the right to life.

Mike Pence said the Trump administration has “departed” from conservative principles and calls the DOJ’s “anti-weaponization” fund “deeply offensive.” https://t.co/faHy3daTJM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 31, 2026

He specifically rejected ideas like price controls, the nationalization of businesses, and broad-based tariffs, framing them as departures from core conservative principles. The administration has also drawn scrutiny for other moves that critics say extend federal power, including a proposed NDA that would restrict federal workers from speaking out.

Pence also expressed disappointment over the administration’s position on abortion. He criticized the current Secretary of Health and Human Services for not moving to limit access to the abortion pill. He also said the administration appears to be pushing the issue of abortion rights toward a state-by-state approach rather than holding a firm national position, which he views as a step back.

Despite his criticisms, Pence said he remains optimistic heading into the midterm elections. He said that while he believes Republicans have lost their way on some issues, the Democratic Party’s positions, which he described as extreme, will likely help the GOP hold onto the Senate and possibly the House as well.

Pence also pointed to the Texas Senate race as a reflection of the current political environment. In that race, Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination over incumbent John Cornyn, which Pence cited as a sign of where the party’s base currently stands. The administration has separately faced pushback from the courts on other matters, including a ruling over Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center, which drew a public response from the president.

Pence said he believes that if the Republican Party returns to what he called time-honored conservative principles, voters will continue to back them. While he acknowledged that Trump has performed well on several issues and remains popular with voters, Pence made clear that he sees the current path of the administration as one that needs to be corrected.

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