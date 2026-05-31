As artists drop out of the Freedom 250 festival Trump debates calling it off and claims he can draw a bigger crowd than Elvis

Donald Trump must weigh up his options after a number of artists dropped out of performing at the Freedom 250 Festival, an event planned to commemorate the USA’s 250th anniversary. In a Truth Social post the president toyed with the idea of replacing the concert with a political rally, stating he’d pull a bigger crowd than Elvis.

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The celebratory event, which was organized by the Freedom 250 group, has already seen many musicians drop out including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and the Commodores, as per Sky News. While the Freedom 250 group has described itself as “non-partisan” it was initially launched by Trump and Keith Krach, who was a state department appointee by Trump during his first term.

Artists such as Bret Michaels, lead singer of Poison, dropped out after the event “evolved into something much more divisive.” He was the fifth artist to drop out and now the whole festival is looking like it may not even go ahead.

Donald Trump rethinks his options

In a post to Truth Social Trump wrote, “I understand Artists are getting “the yips” having to do with their performance on Wednesday.” He went on to say he was thinking about bringing the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” referring to himself.

Trump makes Elvis claim as he floats 'major speech' after artists pull out of concerts



Read the full story ⬇️https://t.co/Ay7AF1ODE4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 30, 2026

In the post, Trump boldly claimed that he was “the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime,” and stated he was the “Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!)” He promised to take the place “these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,”” and give a speech instead of music.

The president continues to tout the great things he believes he’s achieved since stepping into the Oval Office, claiming that two years ago the USA was dead but now it is “the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World.” He ends the post by asking his representatives to look into the “feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK rally on Wednesday”

Donald Trump only has a few days to work out how to proceed with the event, whether it’ll be music or a big political rally is, as of yet, unclear.

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