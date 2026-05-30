Trump met Jaxson Dart for the first time at a rally, then told Fox News he wished he had his looks and asked if he was a male model

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart found himself at the center of a political news cycle after taking the stage to introduce President Donald Trump at a rally in New York. The story gained traction when BroBible reported on Trump’s subsequent Fox News remarks, in which the President made clear he was impressed by far more than Dart’s football resume.

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During the introduction, Dart told the crowd, “What an honor. What a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

The appearance generated immediate backlash, and on May 29, 2026, Dart released a statement addressing his decision. “This was a unique opportunity,” he said. “Being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States, my thinking was pretty simple. I’ve always loved this country.” He also acknowledged the position his public role places him in: “I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility. It’s under a limelight, under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that, and it’s been something that I’ve embraced.”

Trump and NFL stadiums have not always mixed well, but Dart’s rally went differently

Speaking on Fox News, Trump did not hold back when discussing the quarterback. “I wish I looked just like Jaxson,” he said. “This is a guy. I said, is he a male model or what? He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy and, you know, conservative guy. He said, I love you, sir.” Trump also addressed the backlash Dart received, framing it as a sign of broader support. “So when Jaxson gets harassed a little bit, he’s also loved more because we have more people than they do.”

Trump: “I wish I looked just like Jaxson.



I said, ‘Is he a male model, or what?’ He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, you know, conservative guy. He said, ‘I love you, sir.'” pic.twitter.com/Muby7GjY9U — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 30, 2026

Amid a track record of mixed receptions when Trump has appeared at NFL games and stadiums, Dart’s willingness to appear at a campaign-style event stands out. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller spent four years in college, including three seasons at Ole Miss and one at Southern California, before reaching the professional level.

Dart has been with the Giants for two years. His 2025 season numbers show 216 completions on 339 attempts for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 14 games. He also added 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 86 carries, establishing himself as a dual-threat option. Trump has taken an active interest in college football more broadly, including pushing for changes to how college athletes are compensated.

Dart’s first NFL season put him in front of one of the largest media markets in American sports. His rally appearance has now extended that spotlight well beyond the field, drawing attention from the President of the United States and sparking a national conversation about athletes, politics, and public responsibility.

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