Pam Bondi defends her handling of the Epstein Files release, but she reluctantly admits ‘there were redaction errors’

Pam Bondi appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee to defend the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files under her leadership. During her testimony, she acknowledged that there were redaction errors throughout the process, though she maintained that the department remained committed to transparency and accountability, The Guardian reported.

Recommended Videos

In her prepared opening statement, Bondi emphasized the scale of the operation. “This was an enormously complicated and labor-intensive process,” she noted. She further stated, “To the best of my knowledge, the department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.” Despite the admission of errors, she argued that the department’s team of professionals, who reviewed the materials, provided assurances that any withheld documents were either duplicative, privileged, or nonresponsive.

A significant portion of the hearing focused on the chain of command during her tenure. Bondi explained that she did not personally oversee every detail of the document review. Instead, she delegated the oversight of this process to Todd Blanche, her former deputy attorney general, who currently serves as the acting attorney general. This point of contention was highlighted by Democratic lawmakers throughout the day. Robert Garcia, a representative and the top Democrat on the committee, noted that Bondi repeatedly directed questions about the mistakes and the handling of the files back toward Blanche.

Bondi’s appearance serves as a key moment in the ongoing scrutiny of the administration’s handling of the Epstein files

Bondi later addressed these claims on social media, describing the assertion that she was shifting blame as not true. She clarified that she actually praised Blanche’s management of what she termed a Herculean task, adding that she considers his ethics to be beyond reproach. She maintains that he is an incredible attorney general.

The tension during the hearing was palpable, particularly regarding the involvement of President Trump. Garcia reported that he questioned Bondi five times about her interactions with the President concerning the Epstein files. He stated that he sought to understand what the President knew, whether he provided specific directives, and if he had any input on what should be redacted.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is testifying before House lawmakers investigating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse cases, a long-awaited appearance that brings fresh scrutiny of the Trump administration's botched release of the Epstein case files. Bondi, who revealed this week… pic.twitter.com/F9guMscsTb — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2026

According to Garcia, Bondi refused to answer any of those questions. Bondi concluded her opening remarks by stating, “The bottom line is: justice and transparency in this matter have been delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration.”

The committee’s interest in this matter has been ongoing for some time. In late April, the panel announced that Bondi would appear before them, a development that followed the filing of a civil contempt resolution against her by Democrats on the committee. This followed a period of criticism directed at the Department of Justice for failing to meet the original 19 December deadline established by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The department eventually released what it described as the full files on 31 January. Representative James Comer, the Republican who chairs the committee, raised questions about whether more documents could legally be turned over, asking, “What documents remain? Why haven’t they been turned over?”

The impact of the document release has been felt deeply by survivors of Epstein’s abuse. Ahead of the deposition, several survivors held a news conference to express their hope for truth and transparency. Danielle Bensky, one of the survivors, pointed out that the process resulted in the outing of survivors and the exposure of sensitive information. She noted, “Survivors were outed, there were Jane Does in these files who were mentioned over 500 times, that is so unacceptable, nude photos.”

Another survivor, Maria Farmer, released a statement criticizing what she described as a pattern of evasion. She remarked, “At every turn, Bondi has ignored and disregarded the will of Epstein survivors who have waited for justice for decades and even now, as a private citizen, she refuses responsibility for her missteps and failures.”

The logistics of the hearing were also a point of frustration for some committee members. Garcia expressed disappointment that the interview was not videotaped for public release. The current arrangement involves a transcribed interview, and the transcript is expected to be released at a later date.

To assist with the process, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed that Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and other department personnel would attend to ensure an accurate representation of the department’s internal processes and to support a complete factual record for the committee.

This appearance follows a series of procedural hurdles. Bondi was originally subpoenaed in March while still serving as Attorney General, but after she was removed from her role by President Trump, the department initially argued that the subpoena no longer obligated her to appear. This led to the civil contempt resolution and the subsequent scheduling of the 29 May appearance.

Additionally, it has been reported that Bondi was recently appointed to an advisory committee focused on AI policy and is currently undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy