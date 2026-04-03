Pam Bondi breaks silence after ouster, but her ‘important new job’ can’t hide the truth behind her sudden exit from Trump’s side

Pam Bondi has broken her silence after President Trump announced her departure as US Attorney General on April 2, stating she would be transitioning to a new role in the private sector, as reported by Unilad. The news came as a surprise to many, especially with reports suggesting the president had grown quite “frustrated” with her performance.

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President Trump took to X to announce the change, praising Bondi as a “Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.” He added that Bondi did a “tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.” The president wrapped up his post by saying, “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Taking over the role, at least for now, will be Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who will serve as Acting Attorney General. While President Trump’s public statement was nothing but complimentary, there have been whispers that the president was actually getting quite impatient with Bondi. Sources indicated that his frustration stemmed from her perceived lack of speed in prosecuting his critics and adversaries.

Bondi had initiated some high-profile legal actions that ultimately didn’t pan out

She charged former FBI director James Comey with lying to Congress, claiming he had leaked information related to the Russia election probe and the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. She also brought charges of bank fraud against New York attorney general Letitia James.

Both Comey and James are known critics of President Trump, and the president reportedly voiced his displeasure on X, lamenting that Bondi’s failure to secure convictions in these cases was “killing our reputation and credibility.” Ultimately, a judge threw out both the cases against Comey and James in 2025, which certainly wouldn’t have helped Bondi’s standing.

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Bondi: Thrilled about new role, eternally grateful to Trump @ShreyaOpines brings you more details pic.twitter.com/kMh1hh1HiG — WION (@WIONews) April 3, 2026

After the news broke, Bondi herself spoke out, expressing her excitement about “moving to an important private sector role” and promising to work “tirelessly” with Blanche over the next four weeks during his transition. She also reflected on her time in the role, stating, “Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

She went on to list a series of achievements, including securing the lowest murder rate in 125 years, achieving the first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, dismantling domestic and transnational gangs, apprehending over 90 key cartel figures, and winning 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court since February 2025. Bondi concluded by saying, “I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.”

However, Bondi’s exit also comes on the heels of a very heated hearing where she was accused of lying under oath by Rep. Ted Lieu during a discussion about the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files. This particular controversy might have played a much larger role in her sudden departure than the official narrative lets on.

During the proceedings, Bondi admitted that President Trump is mentioned numerous times in the files, but she insisted that the documents contained no details of wrongdoing by the president. She firmly stated, “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency.”

Rep. Lieu wasn’t buying it, though. He shot back, “I’m going to put up another document from a witness who called the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, because I believe you just lied under oath. There is ample evidence in the Epstein files.”

Lieu then brought up a document from the Epstein files where a limo driver claimed he overheard President Trump repeatedly saying the name “Jeffrey” on the phone and “made references to ‘abusing some girl'” back in 1995. The driver even stated he was “within a few seconds of pulling him out of the car and hurting him due to some of things he was saying.” The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing concerning his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

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