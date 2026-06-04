A couple tried the middle seat strategy on their flight and it worked, but a former gate agent’s reveals exactly what airline staff think of it

A popular travel hack is making waves for its potential to secure extra space on a flight. The move, known as the middle seat strategy, involves a couple booking the window and aisle seats in a row of three, hoping that no one picks the middle seat and they end up with an entire row to themselves. It is a straightforward idea, but it comes with real risk if the flight is full.

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TikTok user Kuch recently shared a clip showing this exact scenario play out. In the twelve-second video, she pans across her row to reveal the empty middle seat while her partner gives a thumbs up from the aisle.

The video accumulated millions of views, as reported by BroBible. George and Melina, who run the Instagram travel account @gs.travel, also advocate for the method, noting that since most travelers avoid middle seats, it is a reliable way to outsmart the seating chart. They add that if someone does end up between you, you can simply offer to swap so the couple can sit together.

Gate agents are aware of the trick, and some use it against passengers

Timing and location can improve the odds significantly. Airline reviewer Scott Leazenby has noted that booking seats further back in the cabin increases the chances of the middle staying empty, as travelers generally prioritize a quick exit and tend to grab seats closer to the front over comfort considerations in the back.

Not everyone views the strategy charitably. A former gate agent weighed in on the practice, calling those who use it “seat hoggers.” They explained, “As an ex gate agent, I used to love assigning people who are traveling alone in between the party of 2 cuz I know they’d have a good seat because the couple will most likely ask if they want window or aisle.”

The comment makes clear that staff are well aware of the tactic, and some will deliberately fill the gap. Amid ongoing conversation about how airlines handle passengers, a TikToker recently exposed a hack for cutting domestic flight prices by hundreds of dollars, which drew a similarly divided reaction online.

Social media commenters are split on whether the strategy is worth the gamble. Some travelers described awkward outcomes when it failed. One person recounted a flight where the passenger in the middle refused to switch, leading to a long, silent trip. Another shared a frustrating experience where a couple on either side of them talked over them for the duration of the flight, and when the passenger offered to move, the couple refused.

Others see the whole thing as a fun challenge. One commenter wrote, “I would be very excited if I got stuck in a middle seat and found out it was a couple who would love to trade me for aisle or window.” Another admitted, “I specifically look for seats like this and ask to move there to be inconvenient.” The strategy ultimately relies on the cooperation of whoever ends up in that middle seat, a factor that no booking tool can control.

A separate viral clip showing airline baggage staff mishandling luggage at a major US airport has added to the broader sense among travelers that what happens behind the scenes rarely matches the experience they paid for.

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