A TikTok couple who go by the handle @spencerxoconnor shared a video of themselves opening a package containing Spencer’s wedding band, only to find the ring missing. The video has been viewed 4.8 million times.

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In the TikTok clip, Spencer is seen holding a black box with a gold logo while her partner, Connor, sits behind her. She tells him, “Time to open my wedding band!” He replies, “I wonder, is she going to go, ‘Aww!'”

Spencer then pulls out a smaller blue velvet ring box and asks him if he had taken the ring out. He says no. She opens the box, and her expression changes. The caption on the video reads, “this is not a joke…Spencer’s wedding band was stolen from the package during shipping.” It also tags Spencer Barbosa.

Couple says the ring went missing during shipping

After opening the blue box, Spencer’s smile drops. She asks, “What? Did you take it out?” He again says no. Spencer then asks, “What the f–k? Are you serious right now? Are you pranking me?” He responds, “Swear on my life.” Spencer says, “I swear on your life. I didn’t touch anything.” She continues to look distressed and asks again if he is pranking her. He repeats, “I swear to God on my life.”

Spencer then asks, “Where is it? What happened? Did somebody steal it from the package?” He replies, “Stop, you’re pranking me. I’m not, Spencer, I’m not pranking you, I swear to God.” Lost jewelry can spark online debate, as when a woman lost her engagement ring at the beach only for a stranger with a metal detector to save the day.

In a follow-up video posted on TikTok, Spencer responded to a comment accusing the couple of faking the incident. The caption of that video reads, “Replying to @Sakster WHY WOULD WE LIE ABOUT THAT FOR VIEWS???!!! r u ok !! Karma will get whoever stole that !!!” She says, “Why would we lie about my wedding band being stolen? Like, do you understand how actually messed up in the head you would have to be to lie about something like that?”

She adds that they spent “weeks and weeks and weeks designing the most perfect wedding band ever” and says it meant a lot to them. She says, “We’re literally devastated that it is missing.” Wedding plans can go awry in unexpected ways, as when a Connecticut woman learned she’d only been invited to the rehearsal dinner.

@spencerxoconnor Replying to @Sakster WHY WOULD WE LIE ABOUT THAT FOR VIEWS???!!! r u ok !! Karma will get whoever stole that !!! ♬ original sound – spencerxoconnor

Spencer’s partner joins in and says, “She was supposed to wear that ring for the rest of her life, so I actually really hope that they find who stole it and we get it back because like that’s such a special ring we designed.”

Spencer goes on to talk about their relationship, saying, “We’re in love. We’re getting married for the rest of our life, till death do us part.” She says they would not lie about something like a stolen wedding band. Both she and her partner then refer to the person they believe took the ring as a “loser.”

Reactions to both videos remained mixed. Some commenters accused the couple of staging the incident for attention, with one writing, “i would genuinely cry and then sue,” while another wrote, “The acting is soo bad.” Others suggested the videos may have been made to promote a ring sponsorship, with one comment reading, “This is giving we want sponsored rings.”

Another commenter joked, “Fed Ex stole my iPhone from package during delivery!!!” Someone else pointed out that Spencer opened the ring box more than once before showing it on camera, writing, “You opened the ring box twice before showing it. And how would FedEx know what they are delivering, FedEx doesn’t ship without a package being wrapped or in a box and tapped.”

One person disputed which piece of jewelry had actually gone missing, saying, “YALL SHE IS NOT WEARING A WEDDING BAND. Look at his hand. They’re both wearing Oura Rings the other ring is literally an engagement ring. She said ‘wedding band.'”

As of now, it is not confirmed who took the ring or at what point during shipping it went missing.

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