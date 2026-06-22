Connecticut woman says she booked a hotel and bought a wedding gift, only to learn she’d only been invited to the rehearsal dinner

A woman from Connecticut says she recently found out that she had not actually been invited to a wedding she had already spent a lot of time and money getting ready for. After getting an invitation that included the location, a dress code, and a link to a gift registry, she and her husband made all the needed plans to attend what they believed was the main wedding.

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The story came out when a TikTok user known as @defnotsammy shared what happened to her. She said she had booked a hotel room, taken time off work, and even bought a wedding gift from the couple’s registry. She only realized something was wrong after she showed up at the event.

She noticed the bride was talking with guests, but no one seemed to know the schedule for the ceremony. She figured out the truth when another guest mentioned that the actual wedding was happening the next day. Sammy talked about the moment, saying, “I found out in real time that I was not invited to a wedding that I thought I was attending at that moment.”

Sammy says the bride had attended her own wedding in the past

The situation felt especially hurtful to Sammy because the bride had gone to her own wedding before. Because of that history, Sammy had naturally assumed she would be included in this wedding too. She said in her video that while she understands guest lists can be hard to manage, a short and honest conversation would have saved everyone a lot of trouble.

People on TikTok reacted strongly to Sammy’s story. One commenter joked, “This is the grown-up version of being invited to the birthday party but not the sleepover.” Another was more blunt about the friendship itself, writing, “I don’t think those are your friends.”

Someone else pointed out the gift registry specifically, saying, “They included a gift registry for people who they didn’t even invite to the wedding. How rude😒.” Another commenter shared a similar feeling, writing, “I hate finding out I was someone’s friend but they were never mine.”

Some people wanted more details about what happened that day. One asked, “I need to know if you were the only person in this situation or were there other confused people there??” Hotel bookings tied to big events don’t always go as planned, as shown by another traveler’s hotel price ordeal ahead of the World Cup.

Others shared that they had gone through something similar themselves, with one writing, “Many people shared similar stories where they also attended bridal shower or wedding rehearsals but not to the wedding event.” Another commenter called the situation “tacky,” adding, “Yeah it was a gift grab…so tacky.”

The advice people gave Sammy ranged from cutting ties with the couple to asking for the gift back. One user advised, “Good job hun! Unfollow n block.. great work… u deserve good healthy vibe.” Travel plans going wrong at the last minute is a familiar frustration, much like one woman’s account of a dream NYC trip falling apart just weeks before she was set to leave.

The story struck a chord with many people who said they had felt left out of major life events by friends in the past. The comment section turned into a wider discussion about expectations between friends and how people show they value their relationships.

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