A bizarre raid on an alleged scam call center in Delhi has gone viral after a YouTuber showed up with an unlikely team of SpongeBob SquarePants characters. Instead of a conventional confrontation, the group stormed the office while blasting music and dancing around employees.

Recommended Videos

YouTuber Justin Ho reportedly entered the Delhi office on August 7 with six people wearing oversized SpongeBob costumes. The unusual stunt quickly spread online and has drawn millions of views along with plenty of debate over what happened inside the office.

According to Hindustan Times, Ho said his group had received information from inside sources that the operation was allegedly a scam. He has since left India and is currently in Thailand. The creator is of Taiwanese and Korean descent.

Honestly, SpongeBob out here doing a better job protecting people’s grandmas than the actual police

The video starts with 23-year-old Ho holding a boombox and announcing that his group was about to “raid a call centre in India.” Moments later, the costumed SpongeBobs rush into the office and begin dancing while music plays.

Security guards eventually step in and try to remove the group using lathis. The SpongeBob costumes appear to absorb the blows as the costumed group surrounds the guards and continues the chaotic performance.

Ho revealed that people were initially frightened when they arrived. He said they later started laughing. The video crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram in a day. YouTuber John “H1T1” Casterline called it the “greatest scam payback ever.”

One viewer joked that SpongeBob was “saving the old ladies from getting scammed.” This isn’t the first time YouTubers have helped expose fraud rings, though this stunt was far more theatrical than most.

Another commenter praised the stunt and suggested more people should do similar things. A third viewer found the SpongeBobs overpowering security especially funny.

However, not everyone supported the raid. Some viewers pointed out that the security guards may simply have been doing their jobs. They also may not have known about the alleged illegal activity.

Dexerto reported that the raid was presented as a protest against an alleged scam operation. The stunt also sparked comments from Indian viewers. One person said the SpongeBobs were doing a better job than police. Another joked that the costumes appeared to be “lathi charge proof.”

Fake call centers in India can impersonate legitimate customer-support or technical-support operations. They may pose as employees of companies such as Amazon or Microsoft.

Scammers can contact victims directly or use fake advertisements and helpline numbers. Their tactics can include fake technical problems, compromised accounts and bogus refunds. Payment scams can also leave victims dealing with unexpected financial problems, as one California woman’s strange Venmo experience revealed.

These operations often target people overseas. US victims are among those frequently targeted by such scams.

For now, Ho’s raid remains a viral stunt based on his claim that the Delhi operation was a scam call center. The video has certainly made the alleged operation difficult to ignore.

The allegations against the Delhi office have not been independently established in the information available for this report. There is also no indication that the unnamed call center or its operators were contacted for comment about the accusations, meaning their side of the story is not currently known.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy