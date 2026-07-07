YouTubers helped busting a $65 million fraud ring targeting US seniors, and now FBI officially thanked them

It is not every day that you see the worlds of online content creation and federal law enforcement collide in such a productive way, but that is exactly what happened in a massive case involving a $65 million fraud ring. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California recently confirmed that Hua Wang, the lead defendant in this sprawling case, pleaded guilty in federal court on June 30 for his role in a complex multinational money laundering and fraud scheme, Dexerto reported.

Recommended Videos

The criminal network had been active since at least 2019, and it relied on a sophisticated collaboration with India-based scam call centers. Fraudsters would pose as bank employees, government officials, or technical support agents to gain the trust of their victims.

Once they had the victims hooked, they convinced them to withdraw massive amounts of cash, hide it in packages, and ship them via express mail carriers to various locations. The conspirators used fake names and false IDs to receive these packages at short-term rentals, rotating their locations in a hub-and-spoke pattern to stay under the radar.

What makes this story particularly interesting is that the breakthrough did not just come from traditional police work

As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, the breakthrough was bolstered by the efforts of YouTube creators Scammer Payback and Trilogy Media. These creators, who are well-known for baiting scammers and exposing their tactics on their channels, were out there filming sting operations throughout 2020 and 2021. Pierogi, the creator behind Scammer Payback, actually teamed up with the folks from Trilogy Media to bait these fraudsters, confront them on camera, and then upload the evidence for the world to see.

June 30: Hua Wang pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting his involvement in a $65 million multinational fraud and money laundering scheme targeting elderly victims across the US, including in San Diego. Videos by YouTubers from Scammer Payback and Trilogy Media helped law… pic.twitter.com/uq28sfU2WS — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) July 1, 2026

Prosecutors have officially credited these YouTube creators for helping investigators identify multiple defendants and gain a much clearer understanding of how this conspiracy was actually structured. In one specific instance, Pierogi was told to send cash to a recipient using the name Hans Bum in South San Francisco.

The team from Trilogy Media followed up by delivering a decoy package and confronting the recipient, who was later identified as Zhiyi Zhang. Zhang actually admitted on camera to receiving packages for money.

By handing over their unblurred footage, rental records, and other gathered evidence to law enforcement, these YouTubers provided the missing pieces of the puzzle that investigators needed to verify identities and build a solid case. Back in August 2025, when the case was first announced, US Attorney Adam Gordon had some high praise for the creators, noting: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some have YouTube channels.”

Hua Wang admitted that he was responsible for managing more than 2,000 cash packages from elderly victims, resulting in $64 million in total losses. The investigation itself kicked off in December 2020 after an elderly victim contacted an express mail carrier, which led to the discovery of 11 packages containing about $135,000 in cash. From that point, the investigation expanded significantly.

Beyond Hua Wang, the authorities have been busy. In April 2025, Wang was arrested at his home in Flushing, New York, shortly after his co-defendant, Weining Su, was caught at JFK International Airport trying to board a one-way flight to China. Following those arrests, federal agents conducted a sweeping nationwide takedown in August 2025, with operations spanning Southern California, Texas, Michigan, and New York. To date, more than 30 defendants have been publicly charged in related indictments.

Nine other co-conspirators, including Xiao Lei Xu, Wen Chang Wang, Jiawen Cai, Zhuhan Yin, Wenzhi Chen, Yuhui Sun, Jiaxin Jiang, Bing Shen, and Chongchong Li, have also pleaded guilty in federal court.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy