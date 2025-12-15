‘I could see it going blank’: Retired lawyer loses $85,000 in minutes after Googling one phone number his bank should have flagged

David Welles, an 87-year-old retired lawyer, lost $85,000 in minutes after searching Google for tech support. Citibank refused to return his money, saying the transfer was made using his own login details and registered device.

According to The Sun, Welles was trying to get help with his iPad. He searched for Microsoft customer support and called a number he found on Google. He had no idea he was calling a scammer.The scammer quickly gained Welles’ trust and told him to install remote access software on his phone and laptop. This was a huge mistake because Welles kept his passwords saved on those devices. The thief instantly got access to all his login information.

The moment his money disappeared was terrifying. “All of a sudden, on the laptop, I could see it going blank, and little lights flashing around,” Welles said. The hacker used the software to immediately steal $85,000 from his Citibank account through a wire transfer.

The bank’s response raised serious questions about customer protection

Citibank’s response made things worse. When Welles and his assistant called the bank at 8 PM that evening, the bank didn’t even mention the large wire transfer that happened just hours before.

The next day, a man calling himself Michael Wink contacted Welles and asked if he had made the $85,000 transfer. Wink told Welles he didn’t need to call the bank because everything was being handled. That call actually came from the hacker, trying to buy more time. Scammers often use similar tactics, much like how hackers look to gain access to private user data.

When Welles finally reached Citibank again, they confirmed $85,000 had been taken the day before. They tried to recall the transfer, but it was too late to get the money back.

Citibank refused to refund the money. They told Welles in a letter that because the transfer used his “Citibank online credentials” and came from his “registered device ID,” they couldn’t honor his claim. Banks can repay victims of electronic wire fraud, but the law often limits their responsibility to only $500 if reported within 60 days.

This isn’t an isolated case. Americans over 60 lost $982 million last year to tech support scams alone, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. These scams have become as prevalent as the wave of threats politicians face when dealing with online harassment.

Always use phone numbers from your bank’s official website, never trust numbers from Google searches, and verify any calls claiming to be from your bank by calling a number you know is real.

