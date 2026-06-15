Pennsylvania high school football squad faced a sudden staff freeze, and the head coach resigned after assistant ties to a murder trial

The McKeesport High School football program is currently facing a massive leadership void after head coach Matt Miller resigned from his position. This sudden departure follows a decision by the McKeesport Area School District to stall the rehiring process for the entire coaching staff. While the team is well known for being a powerhouse in Class 4A of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, the program now finds itself without a staff just months before the 2026 season kicks off.

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According to BroBible, the district did not actually fire any of the coaches during the school board meeting held on Wednesday. Instead, the board opted to table the hiring and rehiring of the football staff due to personnel matters. Superintendent Donald MacFann addressed the situation in a letter to clarify that the current pause does not mean the coaches were terminated. He also emphasized that the district is committed to maintaining the status quo for the student athletes.

“While the hiring of football coaches has been tabled, all football-related activities will continue throughout the summer as scheduled. The District will make the necessary internal arrangements to ensure that football activities proceed in a normal manner and that student-athletes continue to have access to the opportunities and support they expect,” MacFann stated.

Former player alleges nepotism and toxic leadership

The decision to freeze the coaching staff is rooted in a serious controversy involving an ongoing murder trial. Isaac Smith was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of Karli Short and her unborn child. Karli Short was the daughter of Brandon Short, a former Penn State and NFL player who grew up in McKeesport.

Prosecutors established that Smith killed Short because he was worried his long-term girlfriend would discover her pregnancy, though DNA testing later confirmed that Smith was not the father of the child. The extreme lengths taken to hide a relationship from a partner echoes the severe fallout seen in other public scandals, such as a case where a coach’s hidden affair unravelled into toxic legal consequences. Brandon Short spoke about the trial, noting that a small comfort was found in the DNA results.

This is the McKeesport football situation…

McKeesport great Brandon Short says members of staff are in a cult – veiled as a church. And lead pastor is father of the head coach.

And a coach was a character witness to the man who killed Short’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/OXHb8Wk8Sn — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 12, 2026

“For that, I’m grateful. My granddaughter wasn’t murdered by her father. Her father didn’t kill her; a murdering coward did. That is one small blessing in all of this,” he said. The situation escalated when Brandon Short revealed that at least one of the assistant coaches on Miller’s staff served as a character witness for Smith during the trial.

Short further alleged that Smith and those witnesses were associated with the Church of Life in Christ, which is led by Matt Miller’s father. This connection led school director Matthew Holtzman to publicly call for the entire coaching staff to resign. Beyond the murder trial, the program has faced other internal criticism.

Former player Allen Wright spoke out regarding his concerns over Miller’s leadership style and allegations of nepotism, specifically citing how Miller became the head coach and his decision to name his son as the starting quarterback. “Regardless of who goes and speaks to him, you know it’s always my way or the highway,” Wright said. “He did not qualify to be a head coach. It was a few different people that said, ‘Hey, we’re going to put him in place.’”

The Tigers have been a dominant force in District 7, finishing with at least eight wins every season since Miller took the helm in 2016. The team even reached the state championship game in 2025. Despite this track record of success, the future of the program remains uncertain as the district navigates these complex personnel issues.

Miller reportedly submitted his resignation to the athletic director the morning after the school board meeting.

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