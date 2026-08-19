A woman appears to be calling out Aldi for allegedly not hiring her after she arrived four minutes late. She claimed she came out in the rain for an interview at Aldi, but she was four minutes late, so Aldi authorities did not let her in. She explained herself in a video which was shared on social media, and the audience claimed the company dodged a “nightmare.” No comments from Aldi were found.

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According to the Daily Dot, a clip shows the woman standing outside in the rain, recording herself. She said she was standing in the rain because Aldi had scheduled her for an interview, but despite coming all the way there, they did not let her in. According to her, she booked an Uber, and when she arrived at the location, she was three minutes late, and getting into the office took an extra minute. As a result, she was 4 minutes late. However, she said Aldi officials denied her at the gate for this reason.

She stated, “I’m standing in the f****** rain because at 7:19 in the morning now,” then added, “Because I was m************ set to interview for Aldi.” She then explained why she was late and said Aldi told her she wouldn’t be allowed in for the interview because of it. The woman also added that she should report to the “police” because “it feels criminal to have a black woman” in the rain with her “natural” hair, which she also shows by moving her head.

Viewers didn’t seem very supportive towards the woman

As the video gained traction, viewers poured out their opinions and seemed unenthusiastic towards the woman. One claimed that the company dodged a “nightmare,” writing, “Aldi’s dodged a huge pain-in-the-a** nightmare.” Another one stated, “I hate how people feel like the rules don’t apply to them, if you’re going for an interview the smart thing to do is to show up 30 mins early, judging by the way she’s behaving they made the right call.”

Not everyone criticized, as others seemed to be on the woman’s side. As one of the commenters wrote, “BUT SHE’S RIGHT ! Rediculous it could happen to BEST OF PEOPLE WORKERS you could be a never late type person BUT THIS TIME 4 minutes They’ll likely hire piece instead.” Another one added, “Oh, they’re like that. I applied there one time they didn’t hear me because I said I couldn’t work full-time, but I wasn’t looking for full-time so why did you ask me for an interview?” However, this person didn’t provide evidence to back their claim.

Despite the video gaining traction and people reacting to the Aldi concern, the backstory and the woman’s identity remain unknown. The incident has not been independently verified, and Aldi has not publicly addressed the woman’s claims.

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