President Donald Trump launched a new artificial intelligence chatbot on Tuesday and called it “d–n good.” The tool sits on America.gov and is meant to help people find federal information and services.

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Testers asked the chatbot about claims Trump has made in recent months, including one he made at the launch event. The chatbot stated that many of those claims were not true. The subjects included elections, the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs.

The chatbot is not built mainly for political fact-checking. It declined to answer some questions because the answers would need information from outside the federal government. In some cases, it offered outdated or incomplete evidence, according to CNN.

White House email and chatbot replies on pay, the 2020 vote, and prices

The launch of the AI chatbot is a continuation of Trump’s pro-AI stance. He is a vocal supporter of the technology and advocates for minimal regulation so that the U.S. can have an edge in the AI race. He has argued that a strong, smart president is the only guardrail necessary to contain the potential dangers of AI.

I've been asking the new "damn good" https://t.co/6PHJKoBWvj AI chatbot Trump launched today whether various Trump lies are true. It keeps correctly explaining that they are not.



(It's less informative and more hesitant even about official data than many other chatbots, so I… pic.twitter.com/gctBJR8avW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2026

In the Tuesday speech, Trump said he does not take a salary. CNN said that he has given only limited evidence of salary donations this term. He has also claimed that no other president has served without receiving federal pay in U.S. history.

Asked whether earlier presidents had given up their pay, Trump’s chatbot said, “Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy also declined to keep presidential pay.”

Asked whether Trump won in 2020, the chatbot said, “No. Official results show Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the 2020 presidential election,” according to the report. Asked about widespread voter fraud, it said, “No. Official federal findings did not show widespread voter fraud that changed the 2020 presidential result.”

The chatbot cited conclusions from federal officials, including Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr, the report stated. It then said, “Isolated fraud cases can occur in any election. Official reviews did not find fraud at a scale that reversed the certified result: Biden 306, Trump 232 electoral votes.”

Trump claimed Sunday that grocery prices have come “way down” from the Biden era. The chatbot said overall grocery prices “have not fallen since January 2025” and have increased. He also claimed Sunday that the price of “everything” other than oil is now going down. The chatbot said, “Official CPI data do not show ‘everything’ falling except oil.”

Trump claimed on Sunday that “we inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country.” Asked if that is true, the chatbot said, “No. When President Trump took office in January 2025, 12-month CPI-U inflation was 3.0%, not a historic high.” It noted that the mid-2022 peak under Biden was the highest in four decades, but not an all-time high.

Last month, Trump repeated a claim that Biden allowed South Korea to stop payments to share the cost of U.S. forces there. Asked if that happened, the chatbot said, “No. South Korea did not stop paying to share the cost of U.S. forces there under the Biden administration.” It added that Biden secured two cost-sharing deals, in 2021 and 2024, and that both raised South Korean spending.

Trump has claimed this month that the country has taken in $21 trillion or more in investment during this term. Asked about that figure, the chatbot said “official measured amounts are much smaller,” that new foreign direct investment in the U.S. was about $232 billion in 2025, and that the White House web page on investments during this presidency “does not document a $21 trillion total,” according to the CNN report.

The White House, asked about the chatbot’s answers, sent an unsigned email that said: “America.gov will continue to be updated to provide more features, resources, and the most accurate information from the federal government.”

This is hilarious!



The Trump regime's new AI website, https://t.co/AjZjsFugcC, started to modify its answers, after initially correctly responding that Biden won the 2020 election and Obama's 2009 inaugural crowd was bigger than Trump's in 2017, to instead say it could not… — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 29, 2026

The email also said Trump and his administration “have been clear about issues surrounding the 2020 election” and about two other subjects on which the chatbot contradicts his claims, the report stated.

Political activist Amy Siskind later wrote on X that the site began to change its answers. She said it first stated that Biden won in 2020 and that Obama’s 2009 inaugural crowd was larger than Trump’s in 2017, then later said it could not discuss those topics.

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