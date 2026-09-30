A driver says a minor, low-speed traffic accident escalated into a $2 million lawsuit, according to a post he shared online. The demand was far above his $500,000 liability limit, and he had no umbrella policy. The other driver has not commented publicly, and the account has not been independently verified.

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The crash happened after the man and his family finished a long day of hiking with another couple. Ready to head home, he followed his friends toward a traffic light. He says he made a low-speed lane change without checking his blind spot and hit a Mustang beside him, at an estimated speed under 10 mph.

The damage was described as minimal, with a scrape on his car, scratches on the Mustang, and a broken passenger-side mirror. The man says he accepted fault immediately, and it was his first at-fault accident in roughly 35 years of driving. The other driver appeared uninjured, and a nearby officer confirmed the man caused the crash. Weeks later, the lawsuit threat arrived.

The other driver reportedly wanted $2 million weeks later

His insurance agent reached out several weeks after the crash, saying the Mustang driver was now claiming significant injuries and seeking about $2 million. As the lawsuit demand far exceeded his liability limit, the man says his personal savings and assets were potentially at risk.

He also claims claims the driver’s attorney stopped representing him as the medical injuries could not be substantiated. The Reddit user labeled the Mustang driver an insurance scammer, but that is his personal conclusion and not a verified finding by law enforcement or a court. The claimant reportedly spent about a year pursuing the lawsuit, representing himself and making progressively smaller demands.

His insurer reportedly settled before he entered the courthouse

At one point, the claimant reached out to the man directly for help, as the insurance company was not cooperating with his demands for payment. The man says he ignored those requests and did not respond.

He says he had bought a suit and traveled to the courthouse, only to receive a call from his agent in the parking lot saying the insurer had settled the lawsuit for $12,000, about 0.6% of the original demand. However, a settlement does not mean the insurer accepted the injuries were real, as insurers often settle to avoid litigation costs.

Reddit users largely sided with the man. The most upvoted reply urged him to countersue over what it called a frivolous lawsuit, and another commenter suggested the claimant may have spent more than $12,000 on his own legal fees. One user shared a similar experience, saying a jury awarded a claimant $3,000 after he sought $462,000.

Since the incident, the family has purchased a $2 million umbrella policy, which does not apply retroactively to the earlier crash. Separately, Rep. Laura Gillen has introduced a bill that would make staged car accidents a federal crime, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

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