A woman shoved her best friend out of frame during a TikTok dance. Her friend responded by pulling her pants down in public

Chloe Felix says she and her friend Zaraya are no longer best friends after a prank during a dance video on her TikTok account, @chloeannfelix. The clip has drawn over two million views so far. Chloe also told viewers she plans to get “revenge” on Zaraya, though the two still intend to appear together in future content.

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According to Chloe Felix, the incident started when she decided to pull a prank on her dance partner and pushed Zaraya out of the frame while they were recording. Chloe has been adamant that the shove was not intended to cause any physical harm. However, Zaraya pulled down Chloe’s pants once she managed to get back into the frame.

Chloe Felix added that she did not want the clip uploaded, while Zaraya was eager to share it. The version on the platform was cropped to hide the moment the pants were completely down. Zaraya has not confirmed Chloe’s account, and it hasn’t been verified yet. Viewers are split over who went too far.

Plenty of viewers say the shove looked worse than Chloe described

Chloe Felix explained to her audience that the push only appeared to be quite dramatic because Zaraya happens to be small and lightweight. However, many viewers have pushed back against that explanation, as a large portion of the audience feels that the shove looked significantly more aggressive than Chloe is willing to admit.

Viewers in this camp point out that Chloe was the one who initiated the physical contact by shoving her friend in the first place. The debate has turned what was supposed to be a simple dance video into a discussion about social boundaries and pranking friends for content.

Other viewers say Zaraya went too far by pulling Chloe’s pants down in public

Some viewers argue that Zaraya went way too far by humiliating her friend in a public setting. Chloe Felix pointed out that the action crossed a serious line as they were filming in public at the time. A group of guys they both know was also walking past exactly when the incident occurred, according to Chloe.

Chloe Felix’s profiles are filled with content labeled as comedy and skits. A TikTok post from Zink Talent promoting a podcast interview with her said she built her audience partly through “authentic storytelling and rage baiting.”

It is not the first time content made for followers has drawn backlash online, as one woman said influencers took plates of food for content during a Yankees game.

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