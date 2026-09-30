‘Out here acting like Wendy’s fries’: A woman took a closer look at her Texas Roadhouse baked potato and found a coat of salt

A TikTok creator says she was stunned by the amount of salt coating the skin of her Texas Roadhouse baked potato. Val, who posts under the handle @valsonline, ordered a steak and a loaded baked potato to go before filming the side in its container.

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As first highlighted by BroBible, the video has racked up over thousands of views. “Oh, I love Texas Roadhouse. But [are] they f*** with me?” Val says, running her finger along the heavily salted skin.

In her caption, she compared the potato to Wendy’s fries, which are known for being salty. “Out here acting like Wendy’s fries,” she wrote.

Texas Roadhouse workers say the salt is on purpose

Several people claiming to work for Texas Roadhouse offered insight in the comments. One server wrote that the kitchen has to coat the potatoes that way, adding that customers can ask for the salt to be washed off before cooking.

Another commenter who identified as an employee wrote, “They are coated in bacon grease while cooking and then we add a layer of kosher salt.” One person said the method helps make the potatoes fluffy, while another wrote, “No [that’s] just how we make em LOLL.”

The method has been discussed online before. On the r/TexasRoadhouse subreddit, one alleged former worker wrote that the salt is added after the bacon grease and before the potatoes are cooked.

Some fans said the salt is their favorite part of the potato, while others questioned why the kitchen uses so much. The video circulated amid another viral clip of an influencer confronted in West Village.

According to the CDC, the average American adult consumes over 3,300 milligrams of sodium per day, well above the federal recommendation of less than 2,300 milligrams. Eating too much sodium can raise blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Salt is 40 percent sodium and 60 percent chloride, and one teaspoon of table salt contains roughly 2,400 milligrams of sodium. The Texas Roadhouse baked potato alone reportedly contains 1,950 milligrams of sodium.

Texas Roadhouse has not officially confirmed how the side is prepared.

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