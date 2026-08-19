A New York couple went for a run in Venice like they do everywhere else, but locals gave disgusted looks over a mistake that could have cost them €250

A U.S. couple visiting Venice, Italy, were left hiding in an alley after realizing their routine exercise habit was breaking local laws, as reported by Newsweek. Julia Latoff and her boyfriend, Mike, were in the middle of a trip celebrating his grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary when they decided to head out for a run. They typically make an effort to run in every city they visit, as they both got into the sport after college. Julia later shared their experience in a video on her Instagram account, @eats.by.julia.

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Julia said, “Both of us are runners, and we make an effort to run in almost every city we travel to,” and added, “We both got into running right after college. I love that it’s an individual sport with a strong community.” She also noted, “As a runner, you are constantly challenging yourself to get better, and running is hard in the best way, but the community offers great support and encouragement.”

The trouble started on a hot day in early July. Because they live in New York City, where running shirtless is a common sight during the summer, the pair assumed it would be perfectly fine to do the same in Venice. They had already run through Florence earlier that same week and saw other shirtless runners, so they didn’t think twice about it. Julia said, “It was early July and very hot, so my boyfriend was running without a shirt, which is the norm in NYC in the summer where we live. We had also run in Florence earlier that week and saw other shirtless runners, so we didn’t think anything of it!”

Locals Started Staring, and the Couple Knew Something Was Wrong

Once they hit the streets of the Floating City, the atmosphere changed quickly. Julia noticed local residents shaking their heads and looking disgusted as they passed by. The situation escalated when someone actually yelled at them, prompting the couple to stop and check their phones to figure out what was going on. They quickly discovered that Venice has strict regulations against walking around the historic city center without a shirt.

A Venice jog turned into a frantic scramble when a U.S. tourist unknowingly broke a little-known rule and risked a hefty fine. https://t.co/wYRL0hIELj — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 18, 2026

The Venice City Council implemented these rules to ensure respectful behavior near important cultural and religious landmarks. If they had been caught by the authorities, they could have faced a fine of up to €250. Realizing they were violating local ordinances, the pair immediately ducked into an alleyway to hide. They quickly purchased a shirt for Mike to avoid any further trouble.

Julia wrote, “As soon as we realized what they were upset about, we hid in an alley and bought a shirt. It was an honest mistake, and we felt bad and embarrassed.” It turns out that Venice enforces a wide array of rules to protect its historic environment and maintain public safety. Visitors should be aware that fines can range anywhere from €25 to €500 depending on the violation.

Travel mishaps abroad can take all kinds of forms; one tourist’s trip to Canada was derailed by a bizarre discovery inside a bakery, proving that unfamiliar customs can catch travelers off guard anywhere. For example, sitting or eating on the ground, or resting on monuments, bridges, and steps, can cost between €100 and €200. Swimming or diving in the canals is strictly prohibited and carries a €350 fine, as does littering.

Even feeding pigeons or seagulls can lead to a fine of up to €500. Additionally, bicycles are banned from the historic center entirely, and camping in public areas is strictly forbidden. In some cases, offenders can even be issued a DASPO, which is an urban banning order that forces individuals to leave the area entirely.

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