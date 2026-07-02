This tourist walked into a Canadian bakery, and the bizarre treat he found inside made him say, ‘This is the last time I come to Canada’

A traveler in Canada saw a seemingly strange bakery item and posted it on his social media. The traveler reportedly saw a bakery confection and thought it was a chocolate chip cookie, but upon closer inspection, it was labeled a Ketchup Chip Cookie.

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According to Brobible, a traveler named Az (@itsazyo) posted on TikTok about the alleged strange bakery item, garnering over 2 million views. The person in the video overlay claimed that this is his last visit to Canada while showing a bakery item labeled “Ketchup Chip Cookie.” He stated, “Bruh, this is the last time I come to Canada, I swear. What’s wrong with y’all?”

Following this remark, which appears to be sarcastic, the video showed a description of the item labeled “Canada’s Favorite Ketchup Chips!” which mentioned that the cookie contained chocolate chunks and butterscotch chips. It appears that this item did not contain any ketchup but did have flavored chip chunks on the cookies.

What was really inside this Canada’s ketchup chip cookie?

According to the item description in the video, there is apparently no ketchup in the dish. As per Vancouver is Awesome, these cookies are actually dressed with ketchup-flavored potato chips. They are reportedly one of Canada’s most famous flavored chips. Just to be clear, the cookie is a chocolate chip cookie with chocolate and butterscotch chips, along with ketchup-flavored potato chips.

These cookies are a creation of Vancouver-based Breka Bakery & Cafe and are reportedly a tribute to the creation of the state of Canada. It appears that they are baked to celebrate Canada Day, which is on the 1st of July, when the British North America Act was signed and Canada came into existence. It is celebrated as the national Holiday in Canada.

It appears that a similar dish is famous in Korea and could be put in the same vein as this cookie. It is known as Budae jjigae (Army Stew), a mixture of American war rations like Spam, hot dogs, sliced processed cheese, and beans, combined with Korean Stew and Kimchi Broth. This dish, combining two distinct flavors, came into existence after the Korean War. So, this could be considered a surprising cross-cultural flavor mashup as well.

The audience stepped into the comment section of the viral Canada experience to share their opinions. One of the commenters stated, “Are these like balls of solidified ketchup or the ketchup-flavored potato chips? Lol,” Another one added, “If you give me a cookie and it has ketchup chips, I’m painting you with my skull matter right then and there, like popping an ult.”

It appears that the viewers were left confused by the strange fusion of flavors.

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