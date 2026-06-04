TikToker spotted rodents in Gordon Ramsay’s steakhouse during a $700 meal, and the discount they were offered by the restaurant seems laughable

A TikTok video of Gordon Ramsay’s only steakhouse in Canada, showing two rodents running on the floor, appears to have gone viral. According to Dailydot, the customer who had this odd experience reportedly got $100 off their bill as a result. The incident seemingly started the debate among the audience about pest control and authenticity.

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The video was published on the TikTok account @j0792433. The TikToker seemed to have gone to the Gordon Ramsay Steak in Richmond, British Columbia, where they allegedly saw two rodents while having dinner. They also shared a receipt suggesting that they received minimal compensation, which was $100 out of their $700 bill. This discount may come across as laughable to some, but the video reportedly made its way to Reddit as well and appears to have reached a wider audience.

While there have been cases where someone has found mice in their consumables, fortunately, this wasn’t the case with this customer. As seen in the clip, two rodents are visible, and the person recording can be heard saying, “You guys got two.” A follow-up video was posted by the same account, using “Le Festin” from the animated film Ratatouille as its audio. The video then reached a subreddit where people were quick to share their opinions on the entire situation.

Industry insiders and viewers appear to be taking sides with the restaurant

As the video went viral, a debate started, and most of the responses seem to be in favor of the restaurant. When the video was shared on r/KitchenConfidential, many commenters who identified themselves as industry insiders claimed that the rodents in question were mice, based on their size, rather than the rats mentioned in the video.

Even though the insiders seem to be indirectly siding with the restaurant, some commentators called the whole incident staged by the people who recorded it. One viewer wrote, “Yeah, mice don’t just hang out in the open while people are around.” And he was not the only one to have questioned the validity of the claims. On TikTok, too, one comment read “Fake, I bet, or staged.” Another added, “Something like that happened local to me — turned out to be the person who shot the video brought them in.”

While many comments seemed unenthusiastic toward the person who posted the video, one of them offered a balanced approach, saying, “Okay, be a little bit fair — that restaurant is in the middle of a casino.” While another stated, “You can do everything right and still have to deal with them. It all depends on the age of a building, your neighbors, the neighborhood, and the region.”

This appears to be another food-quality issue that went viral. With several viewers claiming the incident is fake and neither Gordon Ramsay nor Great Canadian Entertainment publicly commenting on the situation, it doesn’t appear to be independently verified. Spotting rodents in an expensive restaurant indeed sounds odd, but at least the customer got a discount, which, in my opinion, may have evened things up.

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