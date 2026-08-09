Bill Maher made weight loss jokes on Ariana Grande, only for ‘Real Time’ audience to respond with collective groans

Bill Maher sparked a wave of groans from his live studio audience during his opening monologue this past Friday on Real Time With Bill Maher after making a pair of jokes regarding Ariana Grande and her weight, Deadline reported. The host attempted to weave the pop star into a segment about recent government disclosures, but the final punchline failed to land with the crowd.

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Maher began his set by reflecting on the week, noting he hopes extraterrestrials might arrive to provide some assistance to humanity. He transitioned into the topic of the government releasing a new trove of UFO files. He mentioned details like triangular craft, weird lights over an army base, and a stick-like figure with large eyes. He then delivered his first jab by saying, “oh, that was just an Ariana Grande video.” The audience initially responded with laughter and applause, seemingly comfortable with the direction of the bit.

However, the mood shifted quickly when Maher decided to push his luck. He followed up by saying, “Please, we kid. We kid. Maybe that joke will make her eat something.” This second remark was met with collective groans and audible sounds of disapproval from the audience. Maher attempted to justify the comment by saying, “I’m saying, maybe it will help,” before moving on to a different topic regarding Democrats and Thanksgiving.

It is clear that for many viewers, the joke crossed a line

While late-night hosts often aim for edgy humor, this specific comment felt misguided to those in the room. Grande has been the subject of significant public commentary lately regarding her appearance in her new music video titled Petal. The singer recently announced she is stepping back from her planned appearance in a West End revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George, where she was set to perform alongside Jonathan Bailey.

The White House released a new wave of UFO files. Sightings include a triangular craft in the sky, high-speed orbs near an army base, and a stick-like figure with large eyes, but that was just Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/buBBGk2Ze4 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 8, 2026

Grande has not provided a specific reason for this sudden career break, though she did share a brief message about the necessity of personal space. She noted that “boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes.” Her decision to pull out of the project has generated a lot of buzz, which likely made her a target for Maher’s monologue.

It is always a tricky balance when comedians use current events and celebrity news to craft their sets. Sometimes the timing works, and other times it misses the mark entirely. In this instance, the audience made it very clear that they were not on board with the sentiment behind the jab.

Regardless of the intent, the reaction suggests that the audience preferred the initial setup over the follow-up comment.

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