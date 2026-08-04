Ariana Grande says the break was planned in advance and Eternal Sunshine was her most special tour: ‘Boundaries, they need to be set’

Ariana Grande is stepping away from the public eye once her current Eternal Sunshine tour concludes in early September. The singer addressed the news directly during her performance at the United Center in Chicago on Monday night, clarifying that this shift was a long-term plan rather than a sudden reaction to recent events, Variety reported.

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Grande made it clear to her fans that the decision to step back was made from a thoughtful and empowered place quite some time ago. She wanted to ensure her supporters understood that the hiatus is not a result of outside negativity.

During the show, she told the crowd, “Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing.”

Grande pressed pause on public-facing projects

The announcement of her break coincided with news that she is withdrawing from the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George. Grande expressed that the decision to prioritize her well-being is not at odds with her passion for her work. She emphasized that multiple truths can exist simultaneously.

Ariana Grande speaks out about her decision to take a break from her professional career during the first night of her tour in Chicago:



“So basically, the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she told the crowd. “It is something that I had… pic.twitter.com/UMZxLu0F0t — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2026

She told the audience, “And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f— opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

She described the experience with the tour as being “healing” and “corrective,” even amidst the public scrutiny she has faced recently. The singer remains focused on the connection she has with her audience, noting that nothing external will alter that bond.

As she put it, “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share. The rest of that s— is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

A representative confirmed on Sunday that the plan is for Grande to finish the tour on a high note before entering a period of rest. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on September 1 at the O2 Arena in London. This break comes shortly after the release of her new album, Petal, and its accompanying music video.

While that release sparked some online chatter regarding her appearance, Grande seems entirely focused on maintaining her boundaries and finishing her professional commitments in a healthy way.

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