Ariana Grande withdraws from London stage revival with Jonathan Bailey, citing need to ‘take a step back from visibility’

Ariana Grande is pressing pause on more than just touring. After months in the spotlight, the singer and actor has decided to step away from another major project that would have reunited her with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

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The pop star has officially withdrawn from the upcoming London revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George, TMZ reported. Grande had been set to star alongside Bailey at London’s Barbican in 2027. Her exit comes as she prepares to wrap up her highly successful Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The decision also follows growing public attention surrounding Grande. According to her team, the break is meant to help her step away from constant visibility and focus on herself after years of nonstop work.

It looks like Ariana just wants a break from everything

PEOPLE reported that Grande’s representative confirmed the move is part of a larger plan to take time away from public-facing projects. The statement explained that she plans to “take a step back from visibility” once the Eternal Sunshine Tour comes to an end.

Ariana Grande is cancelling future tour dates and the highly anticipated 2027 London musical, citing “endless public scrutiny.”



People across the world have become increasingly worried for Grande as recent pictures and videos show massive, unhealthy weight loss. pic.twitter.com/gk9TiHVszZ — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) August 3, 2026

According to the representative, Grande wants to finish the tour “on a high note” while staying healthy and happy. After that, she intends to enjoy what her team described as a “much-deserved break.”

The announcement also comes shortly after another high-profile development in Grande’s career. Last week, she filed a lawsuit alleging hackers stole and leaked unreleased songs and private recording material.

The statement also addressed the pressure that comes with fame. Grande’s representative said her public appearances have brought “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” Despite that, the singer has enjoyed performing for fans throughout the tour and remains grateful for the experience. Her team said she now feels it is the right time to put herself first.

Her comments also echo a conversation other performers have had about life in the spotlight. In a recent interview, Jim Parsons reflected on the unexpected personal challenges that came with the fame of The Big Bang Theory.

Ariana’s decision means Sunday in the Park With George will move forward without her. The production’s official account confirmed the revival is still happening as planned. Grande’s role will be recast before the show opens at London’s Barbican.

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