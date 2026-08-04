‘House of the Dragon’ director responds to George R.R. Martin’s criticism over book changes, and she says it’s to ‘evolve the character storylines’

Director Nina Lopez-Corrado has officially weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding the creative departures in House of the Dragon Season 3. As the show navigates its current season, the production team is defending its choice to adjust the source material established by George R.R. Martin in his book Fire and Blood.

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Lopez-Corrado addressed the situation by explaining that the creative team opted to adjust specific plot points to better suit the television format. She told Entertainment Weekly, “We do deviate just a little bit in episode seven from what’s originally in the books. Personally, from a character standpoint, what Ryan [Condal, showrunner] and the writers did in terms of that really helped evolve the character storylines from what were in the books.”

The production team feels confident in these narrative shifts despite the pushback from fans and the original author. Lopez-Corrado acknowledged the tension surrounding these decisions while expressing her support for the writers and the cast. She said, “I know that’s a very controversial thing to say for diehards, but I think some of the storylines that you’re gonna see in [episode] seven that’ll carry on into eight were really executed strongly by the writers and also by the actors.”

This response follows a significant public critique from George R.R. Martin

In a 2024 blog post, the author described the planned changes for Seasons 3 and 4 as “larger and more toxic.” His comments have sparked quite a bit of conversation among viewers who are deeply invested in the lore of the series.

First trailer for the Season 3 finale of ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’. pic.twitter.com/j5RaLAjIAS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2026

Showrunner Ryan Condal has also spoken about the difficulty of balancing the show with the source material. He noted that the nature of the books creates a unique challenge for the writing team because the narrative is not always linear. Condal stated, “George himself is a monument, a literary icon in addition to a personal hero of mine, and was heavily influential on me coming up as a writer. It’s this incomplete history, and it requires a lot of joining of the dots and a lot of invention as you go along the way.” He also described the author’s criticism as “disappointing.”

One specific change that has caught the attention of the audience involves Helaena Targaryen and her dragon, Dreamfyre. In the original text of Fire and Blood, Helaena is bonded to Dreamfyre, but the television series has kept her from riding the dragon for the most part.

Season 3 features a departure from this, as Helaena is shown mounted on a dragon. This is a moment that simply does not happen in the novel, highlighting the showrunners’ willingness to prioritize visual storytelling over strict adherence to the page.

House of the Dragon is currently airing its third season. You can expect the finale episode to arrive next week.

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