George RR Martin Slams House of the Dragon Writers In Now-Deleted Blog Post

Beware the butterflies.
Anna Williams
Published: Sep 6, 2024 11:16 am

While fans are still waiting to here about progress on Winds of Winter, George RR Martin’s latest blog post actually tackled a different subject – more specifically, the author wrote a passionate series of concerns regarding the handling of the latest season of House of the Dragon.

The now-deleted blog post detailed many of Martin’s concerns regarding an inevitable butterfly effect that would be created through some of the major changes being made from his novels. Of course, the internet did its thing, and despite deleting the blog post, the internet isn’t ready to let it go.

According to George RR Martin, despite being credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the spin-off, he’s had little control over the actual story writing in the series an expressed a deep-seeded disappointment with how the series has been handled up to this point.

The blog post, which was aptly titled “Beware the Butterflies” to drive his concerns about narrative changes effecting the overall storytelling going forward was announced on August 30, 2024. After the scathing piece was uploaded a few days later, though, the author quickly took it down. In the original blog post, Martin discussed how fans felt about a key sequence in House of the Dragon that was modified from the novel, describing the scene as “…underwhelming, a disappointment, [and] watered down.”

Matt-Smith-in-House-of-the-Dragon-standing-behind-two-soldiers

It isn’t all negativity, of course, and Martin does offer praise where he sees it applicable. However, to many fans of the original novels and HBO’s adaptations of his work, many fans were floored by the author’s scathing comments. Whether Martin will follow up the controversial blog post is currently unknown, but fans are waiting to see just how far the butterfly feud will go.

