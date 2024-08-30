George R.R. Martin Will Explain ‘Everything That’s Gone Wrong With House of the Dragon’

George R.R. Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired HBO’s Game of Thrones, has implied that he doesn’t like the direction the House of the Dragon show is going. In fact, he wrote in his blog that he will be addressing the issues he sees with the series.

Warning: Minor spoilers for The House Of The Dragon Season 2 finale, but just around the theme, we won’t give any details away.

While Martin did not specify the exact nature of the problems he plans to discuss, several factors could be contributing to his post. The series has faced production challenges, including a change in showrunners and budget cuts. It has a delay we reported on, and the Season 2 ending wasn’t received as well as the studio likely wanted.

The fans have also been vocal about their disappointment with the series on social media (link contains spoilers). The main issue is the lack of a climactic battle at the end of season 2. Many had anticipated a major confrontation between the major factions, but the season concluded with a more subdued ending. Martin himself seems to be one of the people who is not happy with what he sees.

I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra’s day, when we turn away from gloom. George R.R. Martin

He makes it sound like something he feels he has to do. Sure, there are times when authors don’t like their adaption, but they remain quiet. Akira Toriyama made Super because of how disappointed he was in the film adaptation, and even George Lucas’ ex-wife has been vocal about how Disney has treated the Star Wars movie. However, it’s somewhat taboo – and likely forbidden in contracts – for an author to speak ill against an adaptation of their work.

Since Martin has written his intention in the blog, he may not have any contracts holding him back. The specific issues Martin will address in his upcoming post remain to be seen. As the source material’s author, Martin’s perspective on the show’s development is an important opinion.

