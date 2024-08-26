Image Credit: Bethesda
House of the Dragon Season 3 Isn’t Coming When You’d Think

More like The House of Delay.
Jorge Aguilar
Published: Aug 26, 2024 03:57 pm

The highly anticipated third season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has experienced a significant production delay. Unfortunately, pre-production for Season 3 has not even started yet, and filming will not start for a while. We say delay because of the timing, but it seems like this is just how the timeline worked.

Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed the timeline in an interview with Variety, stating that the writing for Season 3 was already underway before the Season 2 finale aired, but that didn’t mean it’d come soon. Pre-production is coming on October 31, 2024, and production might start in early 2025. However, the way this was said indicates this may be flexible.

The initial hope would be that this is because it will be much larger than the eight-episode seasons, but that’s not the case. Based on the interview and the dodgy answers, it will likely have eight episodes, just like the other seasons.

I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.

Ryan Condal

That means there will likely be a two-year wait between Season 2 and Season 3. Production starting in “earlyish 2025” means that the show wouldn’t release until 2026. While that is disappointing, the show itself has not disappointed fans, which is why there’s a lot of anticipation. It’s better to have a delayed release than to have a rushed season (remember the original show’s last season?)

The series has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, and fans are eager to see how the Dance of the Dragons storyline will unfold. More details about the upcoming season are expected to be released as production progresses.

You can blame this on a lot of things. The script may need to be double-checked, the visual effects are incredible and high-production worthy, and there could be a myriad more reasons. The important thing is that you must wait a few years before seeing Season 3.

