‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ surpasses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in opening weekend as biggest debut in box office history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially snatched the crown for the biggest domestic box office debut in history, pulling in a massive $360 million, Variety reported. This performance officially pushes it past the previous record held by 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which sat at $357 million. It is genuinely wild to see these numbers, especially since

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This debut earned roughly $100 million more than the third and fourth largest domestic openings, which are held by Spider-Man: No Way Home with $260 million and Avengers: Infinity War with $257 million. It is a massive win for Marvel Studios, which now officially holds the top four spots for the biggest debuts in history.

The global performance is just as impressive as the domestic numbers. The film, which is the fourth comic-book adventure featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, launched to a staggering $932 million worldwide. While it sits as the second-biggest global opening behind the $1.2 billion start of Avengers: Endgame, reaching nearly a billion dollars in just three days is a feat most movies never hit during their entire time in theaters.

These two films are currently the only ones to ever cross the $300 million mark during a single opening weekend

Tom Rothman, the chairman of Sony Pictures, shared his excitement by saying, “Wow! 360 million thank-yous to all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and to my colleagues at Sony, who created such a fantastic film and an exceptional marketing and distribution campaign.” He added, “Records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.”

This weekend was the biggest domestic box office weekend OF ALL TIME with over $412M.



1️⃣ – ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ($355M)

2️⃣ – ‘The Odyssey’ ($51M)

3️⃣ – ‘Toy Story 5’ ($6.3M)



The theatrical experience is stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/5p7zWF03E7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2026

The film set a variety of other records during its opening, including the largest preview haul at $72 million and the biggest opening day ever with $169.8 million. Given the current word-of-mouth and the lack of major competition, it is looking very likely that this movie will sail past the $2 billion global mark, a milestone that only seven films have ever reached.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The plot picks up after the events of No Way Home, where the world forgot about Peter Parker. He is still out there fighting crime while a new, mysterious entity threatens New York City.

The stakes feel higher than ever for him, especially since he is dealing with the emotional weight of his friends and girlfriend, MJ and Ned, having no memory of him. To make matters even more complicated, Peter is also struggling with his own mutating powers.

Tom Holland has seen his run as the character grow in popularity with every single release. His first solo film, Homecoming, opened to $117 million domestically and hit $880 million worldwide. The sequel, Far From Home, debuted with $92 million domestically and finished with $1.13 billion globally. Then, No Way Home really blew the doors off with $260 million domestically and a total of $1.9 billion worldwide.

While there has been some talk about succession plans for the character, this historic opening proves that audiences are clearly not ready for him to hang up the suit just yet.

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