Spider-Man Will Come Back Before Fourth Movie, Reports Claim

Tom Holland is set to appear in another Marvel Cinematic Universe project before filming his fourth Spider-Man solo film, according to an industry insider. Holland is expected to play a “major role” in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

Production for this film is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with filming taking place in London. Filming for Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2025, and wrap in October of the same year. The film is scheduled to be released in July 2026, following Avengers: Doomsday and before Avengers: Secret Wars.

So basically, it seems like Spider-Man will make his return in another movie before his own. There are a ton of reports on what will happen in Spider-Man 4, and no one really knows for sure. There are many reports that scripts are changing, and confirmations of castings haven’t happened yet, so take everything there with a grain of salt.

However, the report on Avengers: Doomsday states that Holland will have a more significant role in Avengers: Doomsday than he did in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Given that the film’s villain, Doctor Doom, will be played by Robert Downey Jr. and bear the same face as Tony Stark, Holland’s involvement in the film makes sense.

We can assume Holland will be a big part of the movie just because of his bond with Tony Stark. It’s unclear what the future holds for Holland’s Spider-Man beyond the Multiverse Saga. Additionally, the insider has stated that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are working on a deal for Holland to appear in more non-Spider-Man films. This would include future Avengers movies and potentially other MCU films.

We’ll have to wait and see as more details come out for the coming movies.

Source: Daniel Richtman

