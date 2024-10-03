Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sony
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Venom 3 Rumor May Have Spoiled Surprise Casting

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 01:45 pm

Speculation is mounting that a well-loved actor may be taking on the role of the symbiote god, Knull, in the upcoming film Venom 3: The Last Dance.

Recommended Videos

Andy Serkis is the actor who is claimed to be coming. Serkis is well-known for his roles as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings movies and Caesar in The Planet of the Apes movies. This rumor originates from industry insiders, including DanielRPK on Patreon and My Time To Shine Hello on X (formerly Twitter), who suggest that Serkis will portray the formidable villain.

Knull is the creator of the symbiotes and is hinted to be a significant antagonist in Venom 3, with the trailer briefly showcasing the character. However, the identity of the actor playing Knull has been kept tightly under wraps, which obviously is there to fuel curiosity among fans.

If the rumors are accurate, this would be Serkis’ second foray into the Marvel universe, having previously portrayed Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther. Knull would be very CGI-heavy, so Serkis would be great for the role, as he’s known for his expertise in motion capture.

More Marvel: Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Brought Back Loki Legend

Interestingly, Serkis has already denied any involvement in Venom 3 during a 2022 interview with Slash Film, citing his commitment to directing Animal Farm. This was a project that got delayed due to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While the studio has not confirmed Serkis’ involvement, the rumors persist.

We think that Serkis would be great in the role. He’s always brought a fantastic performance wherever he goes, and we’d love to see more of him. If it turns out this isn’t true, it’d be quite the loss, but if it’s not Serkis, whoever it is now has big shoes to fill just because of rumors. We’ll have to wait and see.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin