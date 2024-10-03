Venom 3 Rumor May Have Spoiled Surprise Casting

Speculation is mounting that a well-loved actor may be taking on the role of the symbiote god, Knull, in the upcoming film Venom 3: The Last Dance.

Andy Serkis is the actor who is claimed to be coming. Serkis is well-known for his roles as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings movies and Caesar in The Planet of the Apes movies. This rumor originates from industry insiders, including DanielRPK on Patreon and My Time To Shine Hello on X (formerly Twitter), who suggest that Serkis will portray the formidable villain.

Knull is the creator of the symbiotes and is hinted to be a significant antagonist in Venom 3, with the trailer briefly showcasing the character. However, the identity of the actor playing Knull has been kept tightly under wraps, which obviously is there to fuel curiosity among fans.

Andy Serkis is playing Knull pic.twitter.com/K6ZFQxxPWJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 1, 2024

If the rumors are accurate, this would be Serkis’ second foray into the Marvel universe, having previously portrayed Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther. Knull would be very CGI-heavy, so Serkis would be great for the role, as he’s known for his expertise in motion capture.

Interestingly, Serkis has already denied any involvement in Venom 3 during a 2022 interview with Slash Film, citing his commitment to directing Animal Farm. This was a project that got delayed due to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While the studio has not confirmed Serkis’ involvement, the rumors persist.

We think that Serkis would be great in the role. He’s always brought a fantastic performance wherever he goes, and we’d love to see more of him. If it turns out this isn’t true, it’d be quite the loss, but if it’s not Serkis, whoever it is now has big shoes to fill just because of rumors. We’ll have to wait and see.

