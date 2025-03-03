Looks out Texas, The World’s Smallest V-8 Supercar’s Sale May Change Musclecars Forever

A one-of-a-kind and heavily customized vehicle, the Aston Martin Super Cygnet V8, is now up for sale. This exclusive creation, crafted by Aston Martin’s specialized Q division, merges the compact frame of a Toyota iQ city car with the high-performance engine of a Vantage S sports car.

The story of the Super Cygnet begins in 2009 when Aston Martin decided to offer a rebranded version of the Toyota iQ, called the Cygnet, as a fuel-efficient option in its lineup. While the standard Cygnet came with a small 1.33-liter four-cylinder engine that produced 97 horsepower, a particular customer wanted something much more powerful. This led to the birth of the Super Cygnet, a car that stands out as truly unique.

Aston Martin’s engineers took a 4.7-liter V8 engine from the Vantage S and installed it into the Super Cygnet, increasing its horsepower to an impressive 430. This engine is paired with a seven-speed paddle-shift gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, turning the tiny city car into a surprisingly fast and capable machine. The performance numbers are remarkable for a vehicle that weighs just over 3,000 pounds: it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 170 mph, although Aston Martin’s test driver only managed to reach 155 mph during testing.

The car’s exterior has undergone significant changes. The Super Cygnet features a distinctive Buckinghamshire Green paint job, along with carbon fiber wheel arch extensions and five-spoke wheels equipped with high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. These upgrades not only improve the car’s looks but also enhance its performance on the road.

Inside, the cabin reflects the car’s unique character. A full roll cage has been added for extra safety, while the interior is finished with a combination of carbon fiber and black Alcantara trim. The instrument panel is taken directly from the Vantage S, giving the driver a familiar, performance-focused layout.

Since it was completed, the Super Cygnet has been a regular feature at major automotive events. It made its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and has since been showcased at numerous prestigious car shows and exhibitions that celebrate rare and custom-built vehicles. Throughout its life, the car has been carefully maintained by Aston Martin itself and stored professionally, with only 2,900 miles on the odometer.

The price for the Aston Martin Super Cygnet V8 has not been disclosed, which is fitting given its rarity and unique status. This vehicle represents an extraordinary blend of engineering skill and custom craftsmanship, making it a highly sought-after piece for car collectors and enthusiasts. Its combination of unexpected power and small size makes it a truly exceptional car.

