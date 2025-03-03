Dallas Families Caught in Stampede After Cheer Competition Brawl, Attendees Fear Gunfire

A fight between parents at the NCA All-Star National Championship in Dallas on Saturday caused a stampede and widespread panic at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The incident, which initially led to rumors of an active shooter, resulted in several non-life-threatening injuries and temporarily interrupted the competition.

Recommended Videos

The conflict started between two parents and quickly escalated, causing multiple poles to fall over. The loud noise from the falling poles added to the chaos, especially in the already tense atmosphere of the competitive event. Many people mistakenly believed the noise was gunfire, which triggered a rush of panic. Attendees began fleeing the convention center in a disorganized manner, spilling out into the surrounding streets and creating a stampede.

Breaking Video Shows Parents Scrumming At NCA Cheerleading Competition.



In Addition To Embarrassing Their Children, This Incident Touched Off A Stampede As People Said They Heard Gunshots And Thought An Active Shooter Incident Was Taking Place pic.twitter.com/Kac6FO4n8V — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) March 2, 2025

The Dallas Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter but later confirmed that the incident was caused by a physical fight between adults. While no shots were fired, the initial confusion and fear caused by the loud noise led to the stampede and subsequent injuries. Authorities reported that several people were hurt during the chaotic evacuation, though none of the injuries were life-threatening. No arrests were made in connection with the fight.

Despite the disruption, the cheerleading competition continued on Sunday morning. Organizers noted that both participants and spectators returned in good spirits, showing a quick recovery from the previous day’s events. However, the incident raises concerns about the increasing intensity of parental behavior at youth sports events.

At least it wasn’t a little league game. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X2dbLSIvgx — casual-jack (@matt_moebius) March 2, 2025

The Dallas incident highlights how high emotions and overreactions can occur among parents at competitive youth events. The pressure of high-stakes competitions, combined with the stress of travel, expenses, and parents’ ambitions for their children, can create a tense environment. While this event was marked by chaos, it’s worth noting that not all youth sporting events experience such issues. For example, a similar large-scale youth volleyball tournament in Chicago saw both extreme parental behavior, such as heavy drinking, and surprisingly well-mannered conduct, suggesting that the Dallas incident is not representative of all youth sports.

JUST IN: Disturbance causing mass panic reported at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Texas.



Dallas police are currently investigating an "incident" near the Omni Hotel and convention center.



The convention center is currently hosting the NCA All-Star… pic.twitter.com/QqLDL9lS7g — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

This event serves as a warning for organizers and attendees of youth competitions. Although the competition resumed without further issues, the potential for similar incidents in the future calls for improved security measures, better crowd control strategies, and possibly public awareness campaigns to promote appropriate parental behavior at youth sporting events. Additionally, the emotional impact on children who witnessed the stampede is a concern. The long-term effects of the incident on both participants and spectators will need further attention to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy