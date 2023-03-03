How to Read the Percy Jackson Books in Order

When you think of teen fantasy book series, there are a few that come to mind (after all, it’s a neverending selection), but it’s impossible that Percy Jackson and the Olympians won’t be among them. The exciting series is a bestselling, and its author, Rick Riordan, still creates other amazing stories in the same universe. However, with so many books, it’s hard to know which has the son of Poseidon and how to read all the Percy Jackson books in order.

How to Read the Percy Jackson Series in Order

With series like Harry Potter, you can ask and debate if the movies are better than the books. However, if you ask a Percy Jackson fan, well, the answer will be a lot more negative… and probably violent. The books are the way to go with the series. There are many series within the same universe, but Percy is a major character in only three of them.

Even though there are some longer series out there, the Percy Jackson universe still is pretty big. At the moment, it’s composed of Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Heroes of Olympus, The Kane Chronicles, The Trials of Apollo, and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard. Let’s see the best way to read them.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians in Order

This is the first series Percy Jackson takes part in, and he’s obviously the protagonist. He finds out he’s the son of Poseidon and suddenly finds himself thrown into a world he doesn’t know, with gods, demigods, and mythological creatures. He has to work with his friends to stop a battle that might end the world as we know it.

The Lightning Thief

The Sea of Monsters

The Titan’s Curse

The Battle of The Labyrinth

The Last Olympian

The Heroes of Olympus in Order

Instead of focusing on Greek mythology, like the previous series, this one focuses on Roman mythology too, giving us a new set of characters from the Roman training camp and counterparts to the Greek gods. It’s really interesting and a great expansion to the universe we already knew. The first book’s protagonist is Jason, one of the best characters in the series, and one of his quests is to find Percy, who is missing.

The Lost Hero

The Son of Neptune

The Mark of Athena

The House of Hades

The Blood of Olympus

The Kane Chronicles in Order

This series is focused on Egyptian gods, but it’s still set in the same universe as the previous books. It’s not a mandatory read, as it doesn’t influence Percy’s life, and he only has a cameo in it, but it’s still a fun story for fans of teen novels.

The Red Pyramid

The Thrones of Fire

The Serpent’s Shadow

Demigods & Magicians is a spin-off book crossover in which Percy Jackson and Annabeth meet The Kane Chronicles’ characters and team up to fight monsters.

The Trials of Apollo in Order

This is the sequel series to The Heroes of Olympus. Zeus is mad at Appolo for some actions he took during The Heroes of Olympus and turns him into a human. The ex-god has to seek the help of demigods and go through challenges to return to his original form. Percy Jackson is a secondary character in these books.

The Hidden Oracle

The Dark Prophecy

The Burning Maze

The Tyrant’s Tomb

The Tower of Nero

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard in Order

Magnus Chase is a cousin of Annabeth, Percy’s girlfriend, so they appear in the series. However, as The Kane Chronicles, it doesn’t influence Percy’s life heavily, so you don’t need to read it to understand the upcoming stories of our favorite greek demigod.

The Sword of Summer

The Hammer of Thor

The Ship of The Dead

Is There a New Percy Jackson Book Coming Out?

Rejoice! The answer is a gigantic and excited yes. Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods is a new book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians announced in 2022. It’ll be the first Percy Jackson first-person POV full-length novel since The Last Olympian. It’ll be set after The Heroes of Olympus but before The Trials of Apollo.

Percy’s new challenge is getting into college. To be accepted into New Rome University, he needs a letter of recommendation from three gods, which means he’ll have to fulfill three upsetting requests instead of enjoying a peaceful year. His first quest is to gather Annabeth and Grover and find Ganymede’s chalice, an artifact that gives the power of immortality to anyone who uses it.

The book will be out on September 26, 2023.

